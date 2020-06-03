Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

707 W. Easter Ave. Available 07/25/19 BRICK RANCH, FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT, UPDATED! HARDWOODS, STAINLESS, WET BAR, 5 BEDS! - 12 Month Lease

Tenant pays all utilities.

Up to 2 dogs allowed under 30 lbs or one allowed over 30 lbs. $300 refundable pet deposit per pet. $35/mo pet rent.

No smoking.

Gas Forced Air Heat and Central A/C.

Available immediately for showings and move in 7/25/19. Properties can be held with negotiation.



Immaculate ranch home built in 1962 with 2072 square feet. 5 bed home with fully finished basement. Updated throughout. Main level features hardwoods throughout. Kitchen features tile floors, newer cabinets, stainless steel appliances and access to the garage. Master bed with attached 1/2 bath. Fully finished basement features engineered flooring, a large second living area, 2 additional bedrooms (non-conforming), a wet bar and full bath. Large yard with big covered patio, off street parking and access to the attached garage. Fully fenced yard with sprinkler system. Great location in Littleton with easy access to Broadway and across the street from Runyon Elementary. Walk to numerous parks, near Littleton YMCS and a short dirve to ACC, Aspen Grove and light rail at Sante Fe.



Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Offered by MOD Properties.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4980172)