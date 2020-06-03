All apartments in Littleton
Find more places like 707 W. Easter Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Littleton, CO
/
707 W. Easter Ave.
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:41 AM

707 W. Easter Ave.

707 West Easter Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Littleton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

707 West Easter Avenue, Littleton, CO 80120
Heritage

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
707 W. Easter Ave. Available 07/25/19 BRICK RANCH, FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT, UPDATED! HARDWOODS, STAINLESS, WET BAR, 5 BEDS! - 12 Month Lease
Tenant pays all utilities.
Up to 2 dogs allowed under 30 lbs or one allowed over 30 lbs. $300 refundable pet deposit per pet. $35/mo pet rent.
No smoking.
Gas Forced Air Heat and Central A/C.
Available immediately for showings and move in 7/25/19. Properties can be held with negotiation.

Immaculate ranch home built in 1962 with 2072 square feet. 5 bed home with fully finished basement. Updated throughout. Main level features hardwoods throughout. Kitchen features tile floors, newer cabinets, stainless steel appliances and access to the garage. Master bed with attached 1/2 bath. Fully finished basement features engineered flooring, a large second living area, 2 additional bedrooms (non-conforming), a wet bar and full bath. Large yard with big covered patio, off street parking and access to the attached garage. Fully fenced yard with sprinkler system. Great location in Littleton with easy access to Broadway and across the street from Runyon Elementary. Walk to numerous parks, near Littleton YMCS and a short dirve to ACC, Aspen Grove and light rail at Sante Fe.

Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Offered by MOD Properties.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4980172)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 707 W. Easter Ave. have any available units?
707 W. Easter Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Littleton, CO.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Littleton Rent Report.
What amenities does 707 W. Easter Ave. have?
Some of 707 W. Easter Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 707 W. Easter Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
707 W. Easter Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 707 W. Easter Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 707 W. Easter Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 707 W. Easter Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 707 W. Easter Ave. offers parking.
Does 707 W. Easter Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 707 W. Easter Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 707 W. Easter Ave. have a pool?
No, 707 W. Easter Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 707 W. Easter Ave. have accessible units?
No, 707 W. Easter Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 707 W. Easter Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 707 W. Easter Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI Littleton Village
399 E Dry Creek Rd
Littleton, CO 80122
Bell Ken-Caryl
12044 Ken Caryl Circle
Littleton, CO 80127
Monte Vista
501 W Mineral Ave
Littleton, CO 80120
The Dakota at Governor's Ranch
9097 W Cross Dr
Littleton, CO 80123
Dakota Ridge
13310 W Coal Mine Ave
Littleton, CO 80127
HiLine at Littleton Commons
8300 Erickson Blvd
Littleton, CO 80129
Outlook Littleton Apartments
4560 W Mineral Ave
Littleton, CO 80128
Ketring Park
5907 Gallup St
Littleton, CO 80120

Similar Pages

Littleton 1 BedroomsLittleton 2 Bedrooms
Littleton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLittleton Apartments with Parking
Littleton Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

CentennialSouth Littleton
Sterne Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arapahoe Community CollegeUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs