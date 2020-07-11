7060 S Polo Ridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

Unconventional Luxury Living in Prestigious Polo Reserve - Impressive custom built beauty of a home, located in prestigious Polo Reserve gated community. The property sits on over two acres of professionally landscaped and maintained grounds which back up to polo fields. This house was lovingly designed by its owner and showcases inventive and unique construction and design throughout. The main living area has massive vaulted ceilings with industrial chic rafters, balconies, and metal work and is filled with natural light, large windows, and multiple doors out to the patio to circulate fresh Colorado air. An open floor plan is ideal for entertaining with a wood burning stove and radiant floors that lend an aura of comfort to the expansive space. The kitchen is a chef's dream, with high-end modern appliances, plenty of prep space, a middle island with stove and seating area, and elegant accent lighting. A beautiful airy master bedroom with gorgeous hardwood bed platform opens to the outside grounds. The master en suite bath with double sinks boasts lots of closet space and a walk in shower with gleaming white tile. The other two bedrooms have hip loft space for sleeping and another large bathroom with hand-tiled shower, deep basin sink, and walk in closet area. A wrought iron stairway leads up to a 360 viewing area at the pinnacle of the house. Passive solar energy helps to heat and cool the home naturally. There is a polished half bath for guests and a spacious laundry room. Flat rate for all utilities. Unconventional luxury living at its best!



