All apartments in Littleton
Find more places like 7060 S Polo Ridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Littleton, CO
/
7060 S Polo Ridge
Last updated November 21 2019 at 12:04 PM

7060 S Polo Ridge

7060 South Polo Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Littleton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

7060 South Polo Ridge Drive, Littleton, CO 80128
The Polo Reserve

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Unconventional Luxury Living in Prestigious Polo Reserve - Impressive custom built beauty of a home, located in prestigious Polo Reserve gated community. The property sits on over two acres of professionally landscaped and maintained grounds which back up to polo fields. This house was lovingly designed by its owner and showcases inventive and unique construction and design throughout. The main living area has massive vaulted ceilings with industrial chic rafters, balconies, and metal work and is filled with natural light, large windows, and multiple doors out to the patio to circulate fresh Colorado air. An open floor plan is ideal for entertaining with a wood burning stove and radiant floors that lend an aura of comfort to the expansive space. The kitchen is a chef's dream, with high-end modern appliances, plenty of prep space, a middle island with stove and seating area, and elegant accent lighting. A beautiful airy master bedroom with gorgeous hardwood bed platform opens to the outside grounds. The master en suite bath with double sinks boasts lots of closet space and a walk in shower with gleaming white tile. The other two bedrooms have hip loft space for sleeping and another large bathroom with hand-tiled shower, deep basin sink, and walk in closet area. A wrought iron stairway leads up to a 360 viewing area at the pinnacle of the house. Passive solar energy helps to heat and cool the home naturally. There is a polished half bath for guests and a spacious laundry room. Flat rate for all utilities. Unconventional luxury living at its best!

(RLNE3976383)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7060 S Polo Ridge have any available units?
7060 S Polo Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Littleton, CO.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Littleton Rent Report.
What amenities does 7060 S Polo Ridge have?
Some of 7060 S Polo Ridge's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7060 S Polo Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
7060 S Polo Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7060 S Polo Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 7060 S Polo Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Littleton.
Does 7060 S Polo Ridge offer parking?
No, 7060 S Polo Ridge does not offer parking.
Does 7060 S Polo Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7060 S Polo Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7060 S Polo Ridge have a pool?
No, 7060 S Polo Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 7060 S Polo Ridge have accessible units?
No, 7060 S Polo Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 7060 S Polo Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 7060 S Polo Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI Littleton Village
399 E Dry Creek Rd
Littleton, CO 80122
Summit Riverside Apartments
4957 S Prince Ct
Littleton, CO 80123
Bell Ken-Caryl
12044 Ken Caryl Circle
Littleton, CO 80127
Terra Vista
5425 S Federal Cir
Littleton, CO 80123
The Dakota at Governor's Ranch
9097 W Cross Dr
Littleton, CO 80123
5151 Downtown Littleton
5151 S Rio Grande St
Littleton, CO 80120
HiLine at Littleton Commons
8300 Erickson Blvd
Littleton, CO 80129
Verona
2961 W Centennial Dr
Littleton, CO 80123

Similar Pages

Littleton 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLittleton 2 Bedroom Apartments
Littleton Dog Friendly ApartmentsLittleton Pet Friendly Apartments
Littleton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COLafayette, COGolden, COLouisville, COGreenwood Village, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Centennial
South Littleton

Apartments Near Colleges

Arapahoe Community CollegeUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs