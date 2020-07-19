6980 S. Bannock St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2a8d74208c ---- Fantastic Price! $1350 plus $150 flat utility fee that covers water, sewer, trash and gas. Ready July 25th This Adorable 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartment is located in Littleton, Colorado. Across the street from the Highline Canal Trail, and close to many parks. This beautiful apartment has stainless steel appliances, 1st floor, with private patio/yard, also includes a washer and dryer and much much more! Flat Fee of $150 includes water, sewer, trash, and gas. This large apartment is nestled in a residential neighborhood in a fantastic location! Close to light rail, and major thoroughfares. Call Angela for a private showing at: 303-292-5608 Ext 121. Don`t let this one slip away!