Littleton, CO
6980 S. Bannock St
6980 S. Bannock St

6980 South Bannock Street · No Longer Available
Location

6980 South Bannock Street, Littleton, CO 80120
Ketring Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
pool
courtyard
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2a8d74208c ---- Fantastic Price! $1350 plus $150 flat utility fee that covers water, sewer, trash and gas. Ready July 25th This Adorable 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartment is located in Littleton, Colorado. Across the street from the Highline Canal Trail, and close to many parks. This beautiful apartment has stainless steel appliances, 1st floor, with private patio/yard, also includes a washer and dryer and much much more! Flat Fee of $150 includes water, sewer, trash, and gas. This large apartment is nestled in a residential neighborhood in a fantastic location! Close to light rail, and major thoroughfares. Call Angela for a private showing at: 303-292-5608 Ext 121. Don`t let this one slip away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6980 S. Bannock St have any available units?
6980 S. Bannock St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Littleton, CO.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Littleton Rent Report.
What amenities does 6980 S. Bannock St have?
Some of 6980 S. Bannock St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6980 S. Bannock St currently offering any rent specials?
6980 S. Bannock St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6980 S. Bannock St pet-friendly?
No, 6980 S. Bannock St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Littleton.
Does 6980 S. Bannock St offer parking?
No, 6980 S. Bannock St does not offer parking.
Does 6980 S. Bannock St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6980 S. Bannock St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6980 S. Bannock St have a pool?
Yes, 6980 S. Bannock St has a pool.
Does 6980 S. Bannock St have accessible units?
No, 6980 S. Bannock St does not have accessible units.
Does 6980 S. Bannock St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6980 S. Bannock St does not have units with dishwashers.
