All apartments in Littleton
Find more places like 6940 S. Bannock St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Littleton, CO
/
6940 S. Bannock St.
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

6940 S. Bannock St.

6940 South Bannock Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Littleton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6940 South Bannock Street, Littleton, CO 80120
Ketring Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pool
air conditioning
courtyard
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6d1726908b ---- Three Bedroom, One and a Half Bath Townhome, 1488 Square Feet. Great Location in Littleton, Colorado! Across the street from the Highline Canal Trail, close to Arapahoe Community College, Highlands Ranch, and Nestled in a Residential Neighborhood. New carpet, New wood plank flooring, white granite countertops, new maple espresso cabinets, has full size washer and dryer, new vanities and lighting, private yard and much much more. Ready Now! Rent is $18500.00 Plus Flat fee of $150 that covers Water, Sewer, Trash, and Gas. Call Angela for a private showing today at: 303-292-5608 Ext 121 RIO Real Estate QUALIFICATIONS - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History **Deposit subject to change pending results of background check * We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6940 S. Bannock St. have any available units?
6940 S. Bannock St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Littleton, CO.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Littleton Rent Report.
What amenities does 6940 S. Bannock St. have?
Some of 6940 S. Bannock St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6940 S. Bannock St. currently offering any rent specials?
6940 S. Bannock St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6940 S. Bannock St. pet-friendly?
No, 6940 S. Bannock St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Littleton.
Does 6940 S. Bannock St. offer parking?
No, 6940 S. Bannock St. does not offer parking.
Does 6940 S. Bannock St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6940 S. Bannock St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6940 S. Bannock St. have a pool?
Yes, 6940 S. Bannock St. has a pool.
Does 6940 S. Bannock St. have accessible units?
No, 6940 S. Bannock St. does not have accessible units.
Does 6940 S. Bannock St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6940 S. Bannock St. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI Littleton Village
399 E Dry Creek Rd
Littleton, CO 80122
Summit Riverside Apartments
4957 S Prince Ct
Littleton, CO 80123
Bell Ken-Caryl
12044 Ken Caryl Circle
Littleton, CO 80127
Vistas at Stony Creek
6775 S Field St
Littleton, CO 80128
The Station
2100 W Berry Ave
Littleton, CO 80120
The Fairways at Raccoon Creek
6805 W Bowles Ave
Littleton, CO 80123
HiLine at Littleton Commons
8300 Erickson Blvd
Littleton, CO 80129
Westlake Greens
8000 W Crestline Ave
Littleton, CO 80123

Similar Pages

Littleton 1 BedroomsLittleton 2 Bedrooms
Littleton Dog Friendly ApartmentsLittleton Pet Friendly Places
Littleton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

CentennialSouth Littleton
Sterne Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arapahoe Community CollegeUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs