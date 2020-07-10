6940 S. Bannock St.

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6d1726908b ---- Three Bedroom, One and a Half Bath Townhome, 1488 Square Feet. Great Location in Littleton, Colorado! Across the street from the Highline Canal Trail, close to Arapahoe Community College, Highlands Ranch, and Nestled in a Residential Neighborhood. New carpet, New wood plank flooring, white granite countertops, new maple espresso cabinets, has full size washer and dryer, new vanities and lighting, private yard and much much more. Ready Now! Rent is $18500.00 Plus Flat fee of $150 that covers Water, Sewer, Trash, and Gas. Call Angela for a private showing today at: 303-292-5608 Ext 121 RIO Real Estate QUALIFICATIONS - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History **Deposit subject to change pending results of background check * We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account.