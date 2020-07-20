All apartments in Littleton
Find more places like 6537 S Gallup St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Littleton, CO
/
6537 S Gallup St
Last updated July 23 2019 at 4:49 PM

6537 S Gallup St

6537 South Gallup Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Littleton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6537 South Gallup Street, Littleton, CO 80120
Sterne Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
AWESOME LOCATION! This single family ranch style home includes large living room, formal dining room that opens up to a beautiful kitchen with a stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Plenty of cabinet and counter top space for storage! 3 pleasantly sized bedrooms on upper level with main bathroom. Finished basement includes 1 bedroom, 3/4 bath and a HUGE rec-room with buildt in storage! Bonus room and laundry room with washer/dryer included. Beautiful backyard with covered patio area, swamp cooler, one car garage and RV parking. Conveniently located across from park and short distance to schools (Heritage High School, Ralph Moody Elementary, Euclid Middle School), Gallup Park and Old Town Littleton. SO MUCH TO OFFER- DON'T MISS OUT! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6537 S Gallup St have any available units?
6537 S Gallup St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Littleton, CO.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Littleton Rent Report.
What amenities does 6537 S Gallup St have?
Some of 6537 S Gallup St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6537 S Gallup St currently offering any rent specials?
6537 S Gallup St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6537 S Gallup St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6537 S Gallup St is pet friendly.
Does 6537 S Gallup St offer parking?
Yes, 6537 S Gallup St offers parking.
Does 6537 S Gallup St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6537 S Gallup St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6537 S Gallup St have a pool?
No, 6537 S Gallup St does not have a pool.
Does 6537 S Gallup St have accessible units?
No, 6537 S Gallup St does not have accessible units.
Does 6537 S Gallup St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6537 S Gallup St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Red Rocks
13195 W Progress Cir
Littleton, CO 80127
AMLI Littleton Village
399 E Dry Creek Rd
Littleton, CO 80122
Vistas at Stony Creek
6775 S Field St
Littleton, CO 80128
Terra Vista
5425 S Federal Cir
Littleton, CO 80123
The Dakota at Governor's Ranch
9097 W Cross Dr
Littleton, CO 80123
Berkshire Aspen Grove
7317 S Platte River Pkwy
Littleton, CO 80120
Dakota Ridge
13310 W Coal Mine Ave
Littleton, CO 80127
Outlook Littleton Apartments
4560 W Mineral Ave
Littleton, CO 80128

Similar Pages

Littleton 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLittleton 2 Bedroom Apartments
Littleton Dog Friendly ApartmentsLittleton Pet Friendly Apartments
Littleton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COLafayette, COGolden, COLouisville, COGreenwood Village, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Centennial
South Littleton

Apartments Near Colleges

Arapahoe Community CollegeUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs