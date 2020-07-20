6537 S Gallup St

Amenities

AWESOME LOCATION! This single family ranch style home includes large living room, formal dining room that opens up to a beautiful kitchen with a stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Plenty of cabinet and counter top space for storage! 3 pleasantly sized bedrooms on upper level with main bathroom. Finished basement includes 1 bedroom, 3/4 bath and a HUGE rec-room with buildt in storage! Bonus room and laundry room with washer/dryer included. Beautiful backyard with covered patio area, swamp cooler, one car garage and RV parking. Conveniently located across from park and short distance to schools (Heritage High School, Ralph Moody Elementary, Euclid Middle School), Gallup Park and Old Town Littleton. SO MUCH TO OFFER- DON'T MISS OUT! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com