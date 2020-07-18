5958 S Lakeview St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool garage

**TOTALLY RENOVATED** Large beautiful living room with vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace and double sliding doors to a great patio for entertaining. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, kitchen island, black granite counter tops and lots of cabinet space. BIG main floor master with walk-in closet and full master bathroom, 2nd bedroom good sized, laundry closet with washer/dryer included and full main bath on main level. Upper level has HUGE loft with vaulted ceilings, 2 large bedrooms and a full bath. Fenced back yard with storage shed, sprinklers, a/c and a 2 car over sized garage. Across the street from Ketring Lake and nice walking paths. Renters Insurance Required. Dog okay w/ $300 Pet Deposit. You will need to go to the following link to register pet/ assist animal https://www.petscreening.com/referral/KjBnIIggX3nd. NO SMOKING. RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS [NARPM], A PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY.