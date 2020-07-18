All apartments in Littleton
5958 S Lakeview St
Last updated July 11 2020 at 6:58 PM

5958 S Lakeview St

5958 South Lakeview Street · No Longer Available
Location

5958 South Lakeview Street, Littleton, CO 80120
Ketring Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
**TOTALLY RENOVATED** Large beautiful living room with vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace and double sliding doors to a great patio for entertaining. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, kitchen island, black granite counter tops and lots of cabinet space. BIG main floor master with walk-in closet and full master bathroom, 2nd bedroom good sized, laundry closet with washer/dryer included and full main bath on main level. Upper level has HUGE loft with vaulted ceilings, 2 large bedrooms and a full bath. Fenced back yard with storage shed, sprinklers, a/c and a 2 car over sized garage. Across the street from Ketring Lake and nice walking paths. Renters Insurance Required. Dog okay w/ $300 Pet Deposit. You will need to go to the following link to register pet/ assist animal https://www.petscreening.com/referral/KjBnIIggX3nd. NO SMOKING. RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS [NARPM], A PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5958 S Lakeview St have any available units?
5958 S Lakeview St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Littleton, CO.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Littleton Rent Report.
What amenities does 5958 S Lakeview St have?
Some of 5958 S Lakeview St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5958 S Lakeview St currently offering any rent specials?
5958 S Lakeview St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5958 S Lakeview St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5958 S Lakeview St is pet friendly.
Does 5958 S Lakeview St offer parking?
Yes, 5958 S Lakeview St offers parking.
Does 5958 S Lakeview St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5958 S Lakeview St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5958 S Lakeview St have a pool?
Yes, 5958 S Lakeview St has a pool.
Does 5958 S Lakeview St have accessible units?
No, 5958 S Lakeview St does not have accessible units.
Does 5958 S Lakeview St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5958 S Lakeview St has units with dishwashers.
