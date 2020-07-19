All apartments in Littleton
Last updated September 24 2019 at 9:45 AM

5502 S Cedar St

5502 South Cedar Street · No Longer Available
Location

5502 South Cedar Street, Littleton, CO 80120
Progress Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
5502 S Cedar St Available 09/30/19 Desirable 3BD, 2BA Littleton Home with Fenced Backyard and 1-Car Garage - This charming house is located in a quiet neighborhood near several parks, and shopping centers on Bellview and Santa Fe. Unique features of the home include wood floors, a spacious interior, and separate spaces for living, dining, and cooking. Schedule a tour @ Keyrneterdenver.com

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Dogs are negotiable
*Water, sewer and trash included
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4651910)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5502 S Cedar St have any available units?
5502 S Cedar St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Littleton, CO.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Littleton Rent Report.
What amenities does 5502 S Cedar St have?
Some of 5502 S Cedar St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5502 S Cedar St currently offering any rent specials?
5502 S Cedar St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5502 S Cedar St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5502 S Cedar St is pet friendly.
Does 5502 S Cedar St offer parking?
Yes, 5502 S Cedar St offers parking.
Does 5502 S Cedar St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5502 S Cedar St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5502 S Cedar St have a pool?
No, 5502 S Cedar St does not have a pool.
Does 5502 S Cedar St have accessible units?
No, 5502 S Cedar St does not have accessible units.
Does 5502 S Cedar St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5502 S Cedar St has units with dishwashers.
