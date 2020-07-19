Amenities
5502 S Cedar St Available 09/30/19 Desirable 3BD, 2BA Littleton Home with Fenced Backyard and 1-Car Garage - This charming house is located in a quiet neighborhood near several parks, and shopping centers on Bellview and Santa Fe. Unique features of the home include wood floors, a spacious interior, and separate spaces for living, dining, and cooking. Schedule a tour @ Keyrneterdenver.com
THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW
*No smoking.
*Dogs are negotiable
*Water, sewer and trash included
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.
Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4651910)