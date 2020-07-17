Amenities

Available 07/18/20 Walking distance from Downtown Littleton ! - Property Id: 305043



Exclusive & updated rental of this 2 bedroom, 1 Den/office & 2 bath home!

Must See & view this beautiful home! Since the home is on a corner lot there are 2 driveways on the property. There is a beautiful relaxing back yard to share. Back yard has a gazebo, a chimenea, pond & water features. We are within walking distance of Downtown Littleton, with exclusive shops & restaurants such as: The Melting Pot, The Viewhouse, Romano's Italian, Merle's, Toast, & so much more. Walk to The Light rail, Buck Recreation Center, Cornerstone Park (great entertainment for the entire family throughout the year with a skate park, hockey ring, water park etc. ) Pirate's Cove (huge water slide park). Visit www.DowntonLittleton.com We are approximately a 5 minute drive from Hudson Gardens, Arapahoe Community College, Platte River Grill & Bar and Blue Ribbon Littleton Public Schools. Smoking is ONLY permitted outside. Ready to move in July 8th. Please text/call 720.988.0880 me to schedule a viewing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/5448-s-foresthill-st-littleton-co/305043

No Pets Allowed



