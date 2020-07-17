All apartments in Littleton
Find more places like 5448 S Foresthill St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Littleton, CO
/
5448 S Foresthill St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

5448 S Foresthill St

5448 South Foresthill Street · (720) 988-0880
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Littleton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5448 South Foresthill Street, Littleton, CO 80120
Progress Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2275 · Avail. Jul 18

$2,275

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Available 07/18/20 Walking distance from Downtown Littleton ! - Property Id: 305043

Exclusive & updated rental of this 2 bedroom, 1 Den/office & 2 bath home!
Must See & view this beautiful home! Since the home is on a corner lot there are 2 driveways on the property. There is a beautiful relaxing back yard to share. Back yard has a gazebo, a chimenea, pond & water features. We are within walking distance of Downtown Littleton, with exclusive shops & restaurants such as: The Melting Pot, The Viewhouse, Romano's Italian, Merle's, Toast, & so much more. Walk to The Light rail, Buck Recreation Center, Cornerstone Park (great entertainment for the entire family throughout the year with a skate park, hockey ring, water park etc. ) Pirate's Cove (huge water slide park). Visit www.DowntonLittleton.com We are approximately a 5 minute drive from Hudson Gardens, Arapahoe Community College, Platte River Grill & Bar and Blue Ribbon Littleton Public Schools. Smoking is ONLY permitted outside. Ready to move in July 8th. Please text/call 720.988.0880 me to schedule a viewing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/5448-s-foresthill-st-littleton-co/305043
Property Id 305043

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5954298)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5448 S Foresthill St have any available units?
5448 S Foresthill St has a unit available for $2,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Littleton Rent Report.
What amenities does 5448 S Foresthill St have?
Some of 5448 S Foresthill St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5448 S Foresthill St currently offering any rent specials?
5448 S Foresthill St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5448 S Foresthill St pet-friendly?
No, 5448 S Foresthill St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Littleton.
Does 5448 S Foresthill St offer parking?
No, 5448 S Foresthill St does not offer parking.
Does 5448 S Foresthill St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5448 S Foresthill St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5448 S Foresthill St have a pool?
No, 5448 S Foresthill St does not have a pool.
Does 5448 S Foresthill St have accessible units?
No, 5448 S Foresthill St does not have accessible units.
Does 5448 S Foresthill St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5448 S Foresthill St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5448 S Foresthill St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

AMLI Littleton Village
399 E Dry Creek Rd
Littleton, CO 80122
Monte Vista
501 W Mineral Ave
Littleton, CO 80120
The Station
2100 W Berry Ave
Littleton, CO 80120
Terra Vista
5425 S Federal Cir
Littleton, CO 80123
The Dakota at Governor's Ranch
9097 W Cross Dr
Littleton, CO 80123
Westerly Apartment Homes
8510 South Oak Circle
Littleton, CO 80127
Verona
2961 W Centennial Dr
Littleton, CO 80123
Westlake Greens
8000 W Crestline Ave
Littleton, CO 80123

Similar Pages

Littleton 1 BedroomsLittleton 2 Bedrooms
Littleton Dog Friendly ApartmentsLittleton Pet Friendly Places
Littleton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COLafayette, COGolden, COLouisville, COGreenwood Village, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Centennial
South Littleton

Apartments Near Colleges

Arapahoe Community CollegeUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity