All apartments in Littleton
Find more places like 5250 S Huron Way #7-310.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Littleton, CO
/
5250 S Huron Way #7-310
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

5250 S Huron Way #7-310

5250 South Huron Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Littleton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5250 South Huron Way, Littleton, CO 80120
Progress Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
guest parking
online portal
Charming 1BD, 1BA Littleton Condo with Bonus Loft and Modern Amenities - Wonderful Littleton condo with bonus space, storage and conveniently located. This open layout condo offers high vaulted ceilings in the main living room, with access to the large patio. Spacious bedroom with walk in closet and an abundance of natural sunlight. Additional loft area above the kitchen can be used for a office/ den or a guest bedroom. For more information or to schedule a viewing, visit keyrenterdenver.com.

Schedule a showing at Keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking
*Pets are negotiable.
*Water, sewer and trash is included in the rent.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services
*Leasing Broker: Nicholas Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE4519509)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5250 S Huron Way #7-310 have any available units?
5250 S Huron Way #7-310 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Littleton, CO.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Littleton Rent Report.
What amenities does 5250 S Huron Way #7-310 have?
Some of 5250 S Huron Way #7-310's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5250 S Huron Way #7-310 currently offering any rent specials?
5250 S Huron Way #7-310 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5250 S Huron Way #7-310 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5250 S Huron Way #7-310 is pet friendly.
Does 5250 S Huron Way #7-310 offer parking?
Yes, 5250 S Huron Way #7-310 does offer parking.
Does 5250 S Huron Way #7-310 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5250 S Huron Way #7-310 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5250 S Huron Way #7-310 have a pool?
Yes, 5250 S Huron Way #7-310 has a pool.
Does 5250 S Huron Way #7-310 have accessible units?
No, 5250 S Huron Way #7-310 does not have accessible units.
Does 5250 S Huron Way #7-310 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5250 S Huron Way #7-310 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Should I Live with a Roommate?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summit Riverside Apartments
4957 S Prince Ct
Littleton, CO 80123
Monte Vista
501 W Mineral Ave
Littleton, CO 80120
The Station
2100 W Berry Ave
Littleton, CO 80120
Berkshire Aspen Grove
7317 S Platte River Pkwy
Littleton, CO 80120
5151 Downtown Littleton
5151 S Rio Grande St
Littleton, CO 80120
Westerly Apartment Homes
8510 South Oak Circle
Littleton, CO 80127
Verona
2961 W Centennial Dr
Littleton, CO 80123
Ketring Park
5907 Gallup St
Littleton, CO 80120

Similar Pages

Littleton 1 BedroomsLittleton 2 Bedrooms
Littleton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLittleton Apartments with Parking
Littleton Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

CentennialSouth Littleton
Sterne Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arapahoe Community CollegeUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs