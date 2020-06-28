All apartments in Littleton
Littleton, CO
3500 W Berry Pl
Last updated October 16 2019 at 7:50 AM

3500 W Berry Pl

3500 West Berry Place · No Longer Available
Location

3500 West Berry Place, Littleton, CO 80123
Goddard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Littleton 4 bedroom/2 bath home with newer paint and flooring! Lovely mature landscaping with tall shade trees, large covered patio, fenced yard, and attached garage. It has newer appliances, flooring and remodeled bathrooms as well. Approximately 1500 sq. ft finished. Walking distance to parks and in Littleton School district: Centennial Elementary, Goddard Middle and Littleton High School
Must see! Contact Jana to set a showing at 720-766-2449 or Peaks to Plains Property Management at 303-221-7772
Standard Application process with background and credit check $50/person
Go to rentdenvernow.com to apply, all adults 18 and older must apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3500 W Berry Pl have any available units?
3500 W Berry Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Littleton, CO.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Littleton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3500 W Berry Pl have?
Some of 3500 W Berry Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3500 W Berry Pl currently offering any rent specials?
3500 W Berry Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3500 W Berry Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 3500 W Berry Pl is pet friendly.
Does 3500 W Berry Pl offer parking?
Yes, 3500 W Berry Pl offers parking.
Does 3500 W Berry Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3500 W Berry Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3500 W Berry Pl have a pool?
No, 3500 W Berry Pl does not have a pool.
Does 3500 W Berry Pl have accessible units?
No, 3500 W Berry Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 3500 W Berry Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3500 W Berry Pl has units with dishwashers.
