3030 West Prentice Avenue
Last updated September 24 2019 at 9:05 PM

3030 West Prentice Avenue

3030 West Prentice Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3030 West Prentice Avenue, Littleton, CO 80123
Centennial

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ice maker
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ice maker
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available for move in on 10/11/2019.
Available for showings with a day's notice to current tenant.
Rent - $1,550
Deposit - $1,550

Nicely updated 2 bedroom/2 bath condo plus loft and attached 1-car garage! All appliances stay including stackable washer and dryer. Vaulted ceilings. Central Air Conditioning.

**If the property has an ice maker, clothes washer and/or clothes dryer they are their for your use and convenience but may not be repaired or replaced should they no longer function.

**No smokers
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

