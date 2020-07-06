All apartments in Littleton
Last updated November 7 2019 at 5:37 PM

2980 W Long Drive

2980 West Long Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2980 West Long Drive, Littleton, CO 80120
South Littleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Terrific townhouse close to walking trails lakes and reservoirs in the heart of Littleton. Featuring dual master bedrooms, main floor master + upstairs master with new carpeting. Soaring ceilings in the family room give you a feeling of space with lots of natural light. Relax by the fire from both the family room and kitchen, with the double-sided gas fireplace, or grab a cup of coffee on the front patio overlooking the common areas. Eat-in kitchen has a breakfast bar plus room for your kitchen/dining room table. Upstairs has a nice sized loft overlooking the family room that's terrific for a play area or office. Laundry room with included washer/dryer and extra storage space that opens to the oversized 2 car garage. Close to the Streets at SouthGlenn and Littleton Adventist Hospital with quick access North & South via Santa Fe Dr. Offered by Pete Temple, Agent with Renters Warehouse. Please visit showmojo.com/petetemple/gallery to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2980 W Long Drive have any available units?
2980 W Long Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Littleton, CO.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Littleton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2980 W Long Drive have?
Some of 2980 W Long Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2980 W Long Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2980 W Long Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2980 W Long Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2980 W Long Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Littleton.
Does 2980 W Long Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2980 W Long Drive offers parking.
Does 2980 W Long Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2980 W Long Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2980 W Long Drive have a pool?
No, 2980 W Long Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2980 W Long Drive have accessible units?
No, 2980 W Long Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2980 W Long Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2980 W Long Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

