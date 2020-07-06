2980 W Long Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Terrific townhouse close to walking trails lakes and reservoirs in the heart of Littleton. Featuring dual master bedrooms, main floor master + upstairs master with new carpeting. Soaring ceilings in the family room give you a feeling of space with lots of natural light. Relax by the fire from both the family room and kitchen, with the double-sided gas fireplace, or grab a cup of coffee on the front patio overlooking the common areas. Eat-in kitchen has a breakfast bar plus room for your kitchen/dining room table. Upstairs has a nice sized loft overlooking the family room that's terrific for a play area or office. Laundry room with included washer/dryer and extra storage space that opens to the oversized 2 car garage. Close to the Streets at SouthGlenn and Littleton Adventist Hospital with quick access North & South via Santa Fe Dr. Offered by Pete Temple, Agent with Renters Warehouse. Please visit showmojo.com/petetemple/gallery to schedule a showing.