2947 W Riverwalk Cir Unit F

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful open Chefâ??s kitchen with stainless steel appliances and kitchen island. Hardwood floors, neutral paint colors, trendy light fixtures, washer/dryer, attached two car garage with storage closet. This stunning home backs up to the golf course and has a beautiful mountain view! Your own private oasis in Riverwalk! Sit on the deck and marvel at the beautiful Colorado Sunsets! Close to amenities, walk to the light-rail, next to Platte River walking trails, shops and dining! For more information contact Pamela Brinkerhoff at pamela@woodruffpm.com, or 720-789-8981.