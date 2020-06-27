All apartments in Littleton
Find more places like 2902 W. Long Circle #B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Littleton, CO
/
2902 W. Long Circle #B
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:36 AM

2902 W. Long Circle #B

2902 West Long Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Littleton
See all
South Littleton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

2902 West Long Circle, Littleton, CO 80120
South Littleton

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
online portal
pet friendly
tennis court
2902 W. Long Circle #B Available 08/01/19 Spotless Modern Southpark Town House - Beautiful, clean, bright, and fully remodeled townhouse within walking distance to light rail and other public transportation. Kitchen includes all newer matching slate GE appliances, white tile back splash and updated granite counter tops looking into sun soaked living room featuring gas fireplace with contemporary tile surround!
Main floor bedroom with large windows includes attached updated 3/4 bath. Upstairs master bath comes fully loaded with gorgeous remodeled walk-in shower, tons of counter space, and cedar floored walk in closet. Includes upstairs loft perfect for an office. Great laundry/ utility room downstairs leading to over-sized attached two car garage! Newer furnace, 50 gallon water heater, new paint inside and out, new windows, new blinds, PLUS two City of Littleton parking passes and two guest parking passes. Truly a hidden gem close to Downtown Littleton and many other community amenities. Won't last long!

Offered at $1850 per month, one year lease minimum, or an incentive offer of $1750 for an 18 month lease. Security deposit equal to one months rent, pets considered on a case-by-case basis with additional nonrefundable pet fee. Online maintenance requests and the convenience of online rent payments.

Littleton 6 School District
Wilder Elementary
Goddard Middle School
Heritage High School

Contact us today for a showing!

Beacon Property Management
303-347-0975
ext 101 - Kerri
ext 102 - Laura

(RLNE4461784)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2902 W. Long Circle #B have any available units?
2902 W. Long Circle #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Littleton, CO.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Littleton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2902 W. Long Circle #B have?
Some of 2902 W. Long Circle #B's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2902 W. Long Circle #B currently offering any rent specials?
2902 W. Long Circle #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2902 W. Long Circle #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 2902 W. Long Circle #B is pet friendly.
Does 2902 W. Long Circle #B offer parking?
Yes, 2902 W. Long Circle #B offers parking.
Does 2902 W. Long Circle #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2902 W. Long Circle #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2902 W. Long Circle #B have a pool?
Yes, 2902 W. Long Circle #B has a pool.
Does 2902 W. Long Circle #B have accessible units?
No, 2902 W. Long Circle #B does not have accessible units.
Does 2902 W. Long Circle #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 2902 W. Long Circle #B does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Red Rocks
13195 W Progress Cir
Littleton, CO 80127
Summit Riverside Apartments
4957 S Prince Ct
Littleton, CO 80123
Bell Ken-Caryl
12044 Ken Caryl Circle
Littleton, CO 80127
Vistas at Stony Creek
6775 S Field St
Littleton, CO 80128
The Dakota at Governor's Ranch
9097 W Cross Dr
Littleton, CO 80123
Dakota Ridge
13310 W Coal Mine Ave
Littleton, CO 80127
5151 Downtown Littleton
5151 S Rio Grande St
Littleton, CO 80120
The Fairways at Raccoon Creek
6805 W Bowles Ave
Littleton, CO 80123

Similar Pages

Littleton 1 BedroomsLittleton 2 Bedrooms
Littleton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLittleton Apartments with Parking
Littleton Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

CentennialSouth Littleton
Sterne Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arapahoe Community CollegeUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs