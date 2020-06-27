Amenities

2902 W. Long Circle #B Available 08/01/19 Spotless Modern Southpark Town House - Beautiful, clean, bright, and fully remodeled townhouse within walking distance to light rail and other public transportation. Kitchen includes all newer matching slate GE appliances, white tile back splash and updated granite counter tops looking into sun soaked living room featuring gas fireplace with contemporary tile surround!

Main floor bedroom with large windows includes attached updated 3/4 bath. Upstairs master bath comes fully loaded with gorgeous remodeled walk-in shower, tons of counter space, and cedar floored walk in closet. Includes upstairs loft perfect for an office. Great laundry/ utility room downstairs leading to over-sized attached two car garage! Newer furnace, 50 gallon water heater, new paint inside and out, new windows, new blinds, PLUS two City of Littleton parking passes and two guest parking passes. Truly a hidden gem close to Downtown Littleton and many other community amenities. Won't last long!



Offered at $1850 per month, one year lease minimum, or an incentive offer of $1750 for an 18 month lease. Security deposit equal to one months rent, pets considered on a case-by-case basis with additional nonrefundable pet fee. Online maintenance requests and the convenience of online rent payments.



Littleton 6 School District

Wilder Elementary

Goddard Middle School

Heritage High School



Contact us today for a showing!



Beacon Property Management

303-347-0975

ext 101 - Kerri

ext 102 - Laura



(RLNE4461784)