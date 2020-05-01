All apartments in Littleton
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 PM

2881 W. Long Circle

2881 West Long Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2881 West Long Circle, Littleton, CO 80120
South Littleton

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
media room
tennis court
2 Bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,089 square foot townhouse located within Littleton's SouthPark community just footsteps to the Light Rail, and a minute from restaurants at the Aspen Grove shopping center.

The home features a comfortable upstairs master suite and adjacent loft area that is perfect as a casual sitting area or media room. The main floor has an open great room and modern kitchen having Corian solid surface counter tops and upgraded appliances. The 2nd bedroom/bathroom are located on the main level. Vaulted ceilings and carpeted floors throughout the living areas. Washer/dryer included and located on the lower level adjacent to the 2 car garage.

This quiet corner unit features a maintenance free courtyard and is just a few blocks walk to the community parks, tennis courts, and large pool area. The community also has a clubhouse and workout facility. Just a short walk to the Light Rail makes this home perfect for the commuter or frequent traveler.

$1,825/month, $1,850 security deposit due at lease signing. Minimum 1 year lease and longer terms offered to qualifying applicants.

Small pet friendly subject to additional rents and deposits. No smoking smoking tobacco or marijuana permitted on the premises.

Call (720) 594-7066 to schedule a showing. Text questions to (720) 593-9281 or apply at www.PMICedarboldt.com.

$50 One-time fee per adult applicant. Owner pays for HOA (water, sewer, trash). Tenant pays a $25/month 24/7 emergency maintenance and energy efficiency fee, and for all other utilities such as electric/gas, cable/data.

Requirements include application with minimum income and credit, valid driver license/ID, maintenance and filter program participation, and renters insurance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2881 W. Long Circle have any available units?
2881 W. Long Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Littleton, CO.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Littleton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2881 W. Long Circle have?
Some of 2881 W. Long Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2881 W. Long Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2881 W. Long Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2881 W. Long Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2881 W. Long Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2881 W. Long Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2881 W. Long Circle does offer parking.
Does 2881 W. Long Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2881 W. Long Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2881 W. Long Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2881 W. Long Circle has a pool.
Does 2881 W. Long Circle have accessible units?
No, 2881 W. Long Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2881 W. Long Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2881 W. Long Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
