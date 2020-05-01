2881 W. Long Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool 24hr maintenance garage media room tennis court

2 Bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,089 square foot townhouse located within Littleton's SouthPark community just footsteps to the Light Rail, and a minute from restaurants at the Aspen Grove shopping center.



The home features a comfortable upstairs master suite and adjacent loft area that is perfect as a casual sitting area or media room. The main floor has an open great room and modern kitchen having Corian solid surface counter tops and upgraded appliances. The 2nd bedroom/bathroom are located on the main level. Vaulted ceilings and carpeted floors throughout the living areas. Washer/dryer included and located on the lower level adjacent to the 2 car garage.



This quiet corner unit features a maintenance free courtyard and is just a few blocks walk to the community parks, tennis courts, and large pool area. The community also has a clubhouse and workout facility. Just a short walk to the Light Rail makes this home perfect for the commuter or frequent traveler.



$1,825/month, $1,850 security deposit due at lease signing. Minimum 1 year lease and longer terms offered to qualifying applicants.



Small pet friendly subject to additional rents and deposits. No smoking smoking tobacco or marijuana permitted on the premises.



Call (720) 594-7066 to schedule a showing. Text questions to (720) 593-9281 or apply at www.PMICedarboldt.com.



$50 One-time fee per adult applicant. Owner pays for HOA (water, sewer, trash). Tenant pays a $25/month 24/7 emergency maintenance and energy efficiency fee, and for all other utilities such as electric/gas, cable/data.



Requirements include application with minimum income and credit, valid driver license/ID, maintenance and filter program participation, and renters insurance.