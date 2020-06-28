All apartments in Littleton
2860 W. Centennial #G
2860 W. Centennial #G

2860 West Centennial Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2860 West Centennial Drive, Littleton, CO 80123
Centennial

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available Now- Beautiful 2Bed/2Bath Townhome in Littleton - This Townhome is perfectly located right off the Littleton golf course. You have it all with this rental; it's features include fresh paint and new flooring throughout; an attached 1 car garage with extra storage, access to the club house with pool, access to the golf course, fireplace in unit and an open concept. The townhome has a large master bedroom and private bathroom. There is a 2nd bedroom for your guest. The upstairs has a loft where you could set up an office or have a nice study. The unit looks out onto the golf course.

Please call Parkside with any questions at 303-722-4900 extension 2 and find applications online at www.ParksideRM.com.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting ParksideRm.com. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable.

Apply online at ParksideRM.com

Qualifications: 600 or above credit score, verifiable take home monthly income three times the rent, no evictions. No smoking inside.

Pets Negotiable.

(RLNE2265684)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2860 W. Centennial #G have any available units?
2860 W. Centennial #G doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Littleton, CO.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Littleton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2860 W. Centennial #G have?
Some of 2860 W. Centennial #G's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2860 W. Centennial #G currently offering any rent specials?
2860 W. Centennial #G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2860 W. Centennial #G pet-friendly?
Yes, 2860 W. Centennial #G is pet friendly.
Does 2860 W. Centennial #G offer parking?
Yes, 2860 W. Centennial #G offers parking.
Does 2860 W. Centennial #G have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2860 W. Centennial #G does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2860 W. Centennial #G have a pool?
Yes, 2860 W. Centennial #G has a pool.
Does 2860 W. Centennial #G have accessible units?
No, 2860 W. Centennial #G does not have accessible units.
Does 2860 W. Centennial #G have units with dishwashers?
No, 2860 W. Centennial #G does not have units with dishwashers.
