2860 W. Centennial #G

Available Now- Beautiful 2Bed/2Bath Townhome in Littleton - This Townhome is perfectly located right off the Littleton golf course. You have it all with this rental; it's features include fresh paint and new flooring throughout; an attached 1 car garage with extra storage, access to the club house with pool, access to the golf course, fireplace in unit and an open concept. The townhome has a large master bedroom and private bathroom. There is a 2nd bedroom for your guest. The upstairs has a loft where you could set up an office or have a nice study. The unit looks out onto the golf course.



Please call Parkside with any questions at 303-722-4900 extension 2 and find applications online at www.ParksideRM.com.



The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting ParksideRm.com. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable.



Apply online at ParksideRM.com



Qualifications: 600 or above credit score, verifiable take home monthly income three times the rent, no evictions. No smoking inside.



Pets Negotiable.



