Littleton, CO
2848 West Centennial Drive, #F
Last updated February 23 2020 at 4:55 AM

2848 West Centennial Drive, #F

2848 West Centennial Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2848 West Centennial Drive, Littleton, CO 80123
Centennial

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
>>>>>>Golf Course Beauty!<<<<<

Gorgeous Modern 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo, +BONUS ROOM (Loft), with Garage available Now. Newer appliances, gorgeous flooring, vaulted ceilings, and spacious. VIEWS, VIEWS, VIEWS...You won't be disappointed!

Available: 3/1 . Can be a tad bit earlier if need be.
Pets: Negotiable

Features:
- 2 Bedrooms
- 2 Baths
- Bonus Room
- 1 Car Garage
- Additional parking
- Granite Counter Tops
- New Appliances
- Designer Floor Coverings
- Fresh Paint
- Vaulted Ceilings
- Golf Course & Mountain Views
- Patio
- Large Walk0I Closet
- Soaking Tub
- Nest Energy System
- Washer & Dryer

Call now to set showing or get a jump start and GET PRE-APPROVED HERE.

APPLY HERE: https://realtyspots.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

303-718-3191
Realty Spots Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2848 West Centennial Drive, #F have any available units?
2848 West Centennial Drive, #F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Littleton, CO.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Littleton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2848 West Centennial Drive, #F have?
Some of 2848 West Centennial Drive, #F's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2848 West Centennial Drive, #F currently offering any rent specials?
2848 West Centennial Drive, #F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2848 West Centennial Drive, #F pet-friendly?
Yes, 2848 West Centennial Drive, #F is pet friendly.
Does 2848 West Centennial Drive, #F offer parking?
Yes, 2848 West Centennial Drive, #F offers parking.
Does 2848 West Centennial Drive, #F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2848 West Centennial Drive, #F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2848 West Centennial Drive, #F have a pool?
No, 2848 West Centennial Drive, #F does not have a pool.
Does 2848 West Centennial Drive, #F have accessible units?
No, 2848 West Centennial Drive, #F does not have accessible units.
Does 2848 West Centennial Drive, #F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2848 West Centennial Drive, #F has units with dishwashers.
