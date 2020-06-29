2848 West Centennial Drive, #F

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

>>>>>>Golf Course Beauty!<<<<<



Gorgeous Modern 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo, +BONUS ROOM (Loft), with Garage available Now. Newer appliances, gorgeous flooring, vaulted ceilings, and spacious. VIEWS, VIEWS, VIEWS...You won't be disappointed!



Available: 3/1 . Can be a tad bit earlier if need be.

Pets: Negotiable



Features:

- 2 Bedrooms

- 2 Baths

- Bonus Room

- 1 Car Garage

- Additional parking

- Granite Counter Tops

- New Appliances

- Designer Floor Coverings

- Fresh Paint

- Vaulted Ceilings

- Golf Course & Mountain Views

- Patio

- Large Walk0I Closet

- Soaking Tub

- Nest Energy System

- Washer & Dryer



