2848 West Centennial Drive, #F

Amenities
>>>>>>Golf Course Beauty!<<<<<
Gorgeous Modern 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo, +BONUS ROOM (Loft), with Garage available Now. Newer appliances, gorgeous flooring, vaulted ceilings, and spacious. VIEWS, VIEWS, VIEWS...You won't be disappointed!
Available: 3/1 . Can be a tad bit earlier if need be.
Pets: Negotiable
Features:
- 2 Bedrooms
- 2 Baths
- Bonus Room
- 1 Car Garage
- Additional parking
- Granite Counter Tops
- New Appliances
- Designer Floor Coverings
- Fresh Paint
- Vaulted Ceilings
- Golf Course & Mountain Views
- Patio
- Large Walk0I Closet
- Soaking Tub
- Nest Energy System
- Washer & Dryer
Call now to set showing or get a jump start and GET PRE-APPROVED HERE.
APPLY HERE: https://realtyspots.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp
303-718-3191
Realty Spots Group