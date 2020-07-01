Amenities

on-site laundry garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

2812 W. Long Drive #C Available 03/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome in Litttleton! - This 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath townhome features a fully remodeled floor plan! The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, new cabinets, beautiful countertops and tile backsplash. Large dining room open to kitchen and living room great for entertaining. Enjoy the cozy living room with sky lights, vaulted ceilings and mountain views! A mud room and 1/2 bath on the main floor with direct access to a two car garage. The upper floor features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths that are completely remodeled! Large master suite with walk in closet. A large finished basement complete with a laundry room. This home will not last long! One of the few homes that faces an open space with beautiful views. Water, Sewer and Trash are included. No pets. Convenient to C-470, I-85 and shopping. Please contact Stuart @ 720.697.0716 or email Stuart@StarsAndStripesHomes.com to schedule your showing!!!!



This property is professionally marketed and managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado property management and real estate company.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3205334)