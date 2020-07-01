All apartments in Littleton
2812 W. Long Drive #C

2812 West Long Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2812 West Long Drive, Littleton, CO 80120
South Littleton

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2812 W. Long Drive #C Available 03/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome in Litttleton! - This 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath townhome features a fully remodeled floor plan! The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, new cabinets, beautiful countertops and tile backsplash. Large dining room open to kitchen and living room great for entertaining. Enjoy the cozy living room with sky lights, vaulted ceilings and mountain views! A mud room and 1/2 bath on the main floor with direct access to a two car garage. The upper floor features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths that are completely remodeled! Large master suite with walk in closet. A large finished basement complete with a laundry room. This home will not last long! One of the few homes that faces an open space with beautiful views. Water, Sewer and Trash are included. No pets. Convenient to C-470, I-85 and shopping. Please contact Stuart @ 720.697.0716 or email Stuart@StarsAndStripesHomes.com to schedule your showing!!!!

This property is professionally marketed and managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado property management and real estate company.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3205334)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2812 W. Long Drive #C have any available units?
2812 W. Long Drive #C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Littleton, CO.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Littleton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2812 W. Long Drive #C have?
Some of 2812 W. Long Drive #C's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2812 W. Long Drive #C currently offering any rent specials?
2812 W. Long Drive #C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2812 W. Long Drive #C pet-friendly?
No, 2812 W. Long Drive #C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Littleton.
Does 2812 W. Long Drive #C offer parking?
Yes, 2812 W. Long Drive #C offers parking.
Does 2812 W. Long Drive #C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2812 W. Long Drive #C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2812 W. Long Drive #C have a pool?
No, 2812 W. Long Drive #C does not have a pool.
Does 2812 W. Long Drive #C have accessible units?
No, 2812 W. Long Drive #C does not have accessible units.
Does 2812 W. Long Drive #C have units with dishwashers?
No, 2812 W. Long Drive #C does not have units with dishwashers.

