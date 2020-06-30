All apartments in Littleton
Find more places like 1641 W. Canal Cir #725.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Littleton, CO
/
1641 W. Canal Cir #725
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

1641 W. Canal Cir #725

1641 West Canal Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Littleton
See all
South Littleton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1641 West Canal Circle, Littleton, CO 80120
South Littleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
SOUTHPARK, BEAUTIFUL UPDATES, NEW BLACK GRANITE COUNTERS, NEW CARPET, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, GARAGE! - 7 or 19 Month Lease (expiring 6/30/20 or 6/30/21)
Tenant pays $45/month for water/sewer/trash and gas and electric separately to Xcel Energy.
Up to 2 pets allowed under 30 lbs or 1 pet allowed for dogs over 30 lbs.
$300 refundable pet deposit per pet and $35/month pet rent.
No smoking.
Gas Forced Air Heat and Central A/C
Available immediately for showings and move in. Properties can be held with negotiation.

Immaculate 2 bed, 2 bath condo in Pinnacle at Highline. Second floor unit with 1037 square feet built in 1995. Great kitchen updates featuring new stainless appliances, absolute black granite counters and white painted cabinets. Nice open layout and high ceilings. Enter into large living room with a gas fireplace and large sliding door opening to a private patio. Small storage closet off patio as well. Dining area adjacent to kitchen. Kitchen also features nice tiered counter overlooking living and dining areas. New carpet throughout main level. Large baths and a laundry room. Full size washer/dryer included. Master bed features walk in closet and large soaking tub. Condo complex is very well maintained and features a pool, hot tub and gym. Great location in Southpark. Easy access to C-470, Broadway, Sante-Fe and Mineral Station light rail.

Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Offered by MOD Properties.

(RLNE5219236)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1641 W. Canal Cir #725 have any available units?
1641 W. Canal Cir #725 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Littleton, CO.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Littleton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1641 W. Canal Cir #725 have?
Some of 1641 W. Canal Cir #725's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1641 W. Canal Cir #725 currently offering any rent specials?
1641 W. Canal Cir #725 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1641 W. Canal Cir #725 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1641 W. Canal Cir #725 is pet friendly.
Does 1641 W. Canal Cir #725 offer parking?
Yes, 1641 W. Canal Cir #725 offers parking.
Does 1641 W. Canal Cir #725 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1641 W. Canal Cir #725 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1641 W. Canal Cir #725 have a pool?
Yes, 1641 W. Canal Cir #725 has a pool.
Does 1641 W. Canal Cir #725 have accessible units?
No, 1641 W. Canal Cir #725 does not have accessible units.
Does 1641 W. Canal Cir #725 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1641 W. Canal Cir #725 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Red Rocks
13195 W Progress Cir
Littleton, CO 80127
Monte Vista
501 W Mineral Ave
Littleton, CO 80120
Vistas at Stony Creek
6775 S Field St
Littleton, CO 80128
The Dakota at Governor's Ranch
9097 W Cross Dr
Littleton, CO 80123
5151 Downtown Littleton
5151 S Rio Grande St
Littleton, CO 80120
Westerly Apartment Homes
8510 South Oak Circle
Littleton, CO 80127
Outlook Littleton Apartments
4560 W Mineral Ave
Littleton, CO 80128
Westlake Greens
8000 W Crestline Ave
Littleton, CO 80123

Similar Pages

Littleton 1 BedroomsLittleton 2 Bedrooms
Littleton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLittleton Apartments with Parking
Littleton Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

CentennialSouth Littleton
Sterne Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arapahoe Community CollegeUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs