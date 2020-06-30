1641 W. Canal Cir #725

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

SOUTHPARK, BEAUTIFUL UPDATES, NEW BLACK GRANITE COUNTERS, NEW CARPET, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, GARAGE! - 7 or 19 Month Lease (expiring 6/30/20 or 6/30/21)

Tenant pays $45/month for water/sewer/trash and gas and electric separately to Xcel Energy.

Up to 2 pets allowed under 30 lbs or 1 pet allowed for dogs over 30 lbs.

$300 refundable pet deposit per pet and $35/month pet rent.

No smoking.

Gas Forced Air Heat and Central A/C

Available immediately for showings and move in. Properties can be held with negotiation.



Immaculate 2 bed, 2 bath condo in Pinnacle at Highline. Second floor unit with 1037 square feet built in 1995. Great kitchen updates featuring new stainless appliances, absolute black granite counters and white painted cabinets. Nice open layout and high ceilings. Enter into large living room with a gas fireplace and large sliding door opening to a private patio. Small storage closet off patio as well. Dining area adjacent to kitchen. Kitchen also features nice tiered counter overlooking living and dining areas. New carpet throughout main level. Large baths and a laundry room. Full size washer/dryer included. Master bed features walk in closet and large soaking tub. Condo complex is very well maintained and features a pool, hot tub and gym. Great location in Southpark. Easy access to C-470, Broadway, Sante-Fe and Mineral Station light rail.



Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Offered by MOD Properties.



(RLNE5219236)