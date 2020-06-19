All apartments in Littleton
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:51 PM

1 Orchard Park Drive

1 East Orchard Road · (970) 644-6460
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1 East Orchard Road, Littleton, CO 80121

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1247 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
This bright two bed, two and a half bath condominium is located on the western edge of Evans, a short walk away from Vineyard Park, and a short drive from Fort Collins or Loveland. The kitchen has ample storage space with new appliances, and hardwood floors. The bedrooms are carpeted with significant closet space. Call to schedule your showing today! This property wont last!

Utilities: Tenant pays $50.00 monthly Utility Reimbursement fee to cover water and sewer and trash. Tenant is responsible for electricity and gas.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available 6/25/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Orchard Park Drive have any available units?
1 Orchard Park Drive has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Littleton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 Orchard Park Drive have?
Some of 1 Orchard Park Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Orchard Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1 Orchard Park Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Orchard Park Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1 Orchard Park Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1 Orchard Park Drive offer parking?
No, 1 Orchard Park Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1 Orchard Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Orchard Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Orchard Park Drive have a pool?
No, 1 Orchard Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1 Orchard Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 1 Orchard Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Orchard Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 Orchard Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
