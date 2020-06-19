1 Orchard Park Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

This bright two bed, two and a half bath condominium is located on the western edge of Evans, a short walk away from Vineyard Park, and a short drive from Fort Collins or Loveland. The kitchen has ample storage space with new appliances, and hardwood floors. The bedrooms are carpeted with significant closet space. Call to schedule your showing today! This property wont last!



Utilities: Tenant pays $50.00 monthly Utility Reimbursement fee to cover water and sewer and trash. Tenant is responsible for electricity and gas.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available 6/25/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.