The Hamptons Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center dog park gym parking pool e-payments garage hot tub tennis court cats allowed trash valet

Take your apartment living to new heights at The Hamptons in Lakewood, CO. Our apartment homes are available in a variety of floor plans with a choice of one-bedroom or two-bedroom apartments. With amazing apartment amenities, you will never get tired of this retreat you call home.



Stepping inside of your apartment is always inviting after a long day of work or maybe a day of skiing on the slopes. With premium amenities available, such as a community year-round spa or resort-inspired swimming pool, you will never get tired of the range of features that make our residents happy. Also, the dog park and dog wash make living at The Hamptons easier for those with furry friends.



If you enjoy outdoor living and adventures, know that our apartments are located within a mountainous paradise. Surrounding Lakewood, CO, is a desirable destination for those who enjoy getaways to the Rocky Mountains, while still being a short distance to the heart of Downtown Denver, CO. We’re certain that we can