Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:53 PM

The Hamptons Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
8507 W Hampden Ave · (720) 410-9001
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8507 W Hampden Ave, Lakewood, CO 80227
Bear Creek

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 08106 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,293

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 808 sqft

Unit 14203 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,353

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 808 sqft

Unit 15302 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,373

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 808 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Hamptons Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
dog park
gym
parking
pool
e-payments
garage
hot tub
tennis court
cats allowed
trash valet
Take your apartment living to new heights at The Hamptons in Lakewood, CO. Our apartment homes are available in a variety of floor plans with a choice of one-bedroom or two-bedroom apartments. With amazing apartment amenities, you will never get tired of this retreat you call home.

Stepping inside of your apartment is always inviting after a long day of work or maybe a day of skiing on the slopes. With premium amenities available, such as a community year-round spa or resort-inspired swimming pool, you will never get tired of the range of features that make our residents happy. Also, the dog park and dog wash make living at The Hamptons easier for those with furry friends.

If you enjoy outdoor living and adventures, know that our apartments are located within a mountainous paradise. Surrounding Lakewood, CO, is a desirable destination for those who enjoy getaways to the Rocky Mountains, while still being a short distance to the heart of Downtown Denver, CO. We’re certain that we can

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150-$750
Move-in Fees: $175 Lease Administration Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, valet trash $25/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 for 1 pet, $300 for 2 pets
fee: $200 for 1 pet, $300 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $30 for 1 pet/month, $50 for 2 pets/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot. Open lot, detached garage $90/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Hamptons Apartments have any available units?
The Hamptons Apartments has 5 units available starting at $1,293 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Hamptons Apartments have?
Some of The Hamptons Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Hamptons Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Hamptons Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Hamptons Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Hamptons Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Hamptons Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Hamptons Apartments offers parking.
Does The Hamptons Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Hamptons Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Hamptons Apartments have a pool?
Yes, The Hamptons Apartments has a pool.
Does The Hamptons Apartments have accessible units?
No, The Hamptons Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does The Hamptons Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Hamptons Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does The Hamptons Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, The Hamptons Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
