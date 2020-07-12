/
denver west
322 Apartments for rent in Denver West, Lakewood, CO
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
16 Units Available
Avalon Denver West
14125 Denver West Cir, Lakewood, CO
Studio
$1,535
679 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,560
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1118 sqft
Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments situated minutes from I-70 and C-470. Near attractions like Colorado Mills Shopping Center and Tanglewood Sports Park. Amenities include a swimming pool, coffee bar and volleyball court.
Last updated July 12 at 06:25pm
43 Units Available
Montrachet
1855 Denver West Ct, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,925
1087 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1353 sqft
Spacious 1-2 bedroom homes situated in a French Mountain Chateau-style property located near Colorado Mills Mall and Denver West Village. Each home offers spectacular views of the Colorado foothills or downtown Denver.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
22 Units Available
Camden Denver West
1910 Denver West Dr, Golden, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,789
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,079
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Abundant natural light from huge windows. Sleek upgrades like tile backsplashes and designer fixtures. Garage parking and additional storage available. Resort-style pool with fountain and stone sundeck.
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
1889 Denver West Dr Apt 1
1889 Denver West Drive, Applewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1295 sqft
You would take over out lease which expires in November. At that time you have the option to renew at our locked in rate of $1900. The leasing office is currently renting this same unit size for $2300 so you save $400 by taking over our lease.
Results within 1 mile of Denver West
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
22 Units Available
Glen at Lakewood
453 Van Gordon St, Lakewood, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,161
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1086 sqft
Park-like landscaping with walking paths, picnic areas, and mature trees. Private patio/balcony with all floor plans. Resort-style pool with lounge chairs. Less than a mile to US-6.
Last updated July 12 at 06:25pm
16 Units Available
Summit At Red Rocks
12 S Holman Way, Golden, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,210
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1278 sqft
Quiet residential community surrounded by the downtown Denver backdrop. On-site heated indoor pool. Very family friendly environment.
Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
13 Units Available
Elevate at Red Rocks
409 Zang St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,411
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1101 sqft
Generous storage, with walk-in closets for each bedroom in every floorplan. Resort-style pool with sun shelf and tanning deck. Fast access to US-6, green spaces, and multi-use trails.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14594 W 3rd Ave
14594 West 3rd Avenue, Jefferson County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1800 sqft
Golden CO, unbeatable location - Property Id: 289766 Beautiful updated home in golden colorado. My 2 kids and I live upstairs and have a large area to rent in the basement.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
730 Devinney Street
730 Devinney Street, East Pleasant View, CO
5 Bedrooms
$3,100
2520 sqft
5 Bedroom 3 Bath Home in Golden! Coming Soon! - 5 BED / 3 BATH - 730 DEVINNEY STREET GOLDEN. CO. 80401 $3,100.00 PLUS ALL SEPARATE UTILITIES. BEAUTIFUL HOME! MUST SEE! GARAGE AND DRIVEWAY PARKING.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12955 W. 7th Pl.
12955 West 7th Place, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1422 sqft
12955 W. 7th Pl.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
110 S Holman Way
110 South Holman Way, Jefferson County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1518 sqft
110 S Holman Way Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 2 Master Bedroom Suite Townhouse in Golden! - Gorgeous 2 Master Bedroom Suite Townhouse in 6th Avenue West Estates. Both suites have walk-in closets and full baths.
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
1157 Wright St. - 1
1157 Wright Street, Applewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1100 sqft
Updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex Located In a Cul-De-Sac Coming Soon! This Triplex will be an Almost Total Remodel Featuring Contemporary Style Finishes! Approximately 1100 Sq Ft w/ a 900 Sq Ft Unfinished Basement Great for Extra Storage! New
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
335 Wright St Apt 102
335 Wright Street, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,250
812 sqft
Beautiful REMODELED Green Mountain Condo ~ Telluride West Condos ~ Large 1-bedroom with 812 Square Feet ~ Light and Bright west-facing with Private Patio ~ New Paint and Flooring Throughout ~ Great Fireplace ~ Gorgeous Kitchen with Stainless Steel
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1452 Youngfield St
1452 Youngfield Street, Applewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1156 sqft
***Available July 17th!*** This duplex is approximately 1,156 SqFt and has new carpet throughout. The kitchen includes refrigerator, dishwasher and stove and has a dining area.
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
1155 Wright St. - 1
1155 Wright Street, Applewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1350 sqft
Updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex Located In a Cul-De-Sac Coming Soon! This Triplex will be an Almost Total Remodel Featuring Contemporary Style Finishes! Approximately 1100 Sq Ft w/ a 900 Sq Ft Unfinished Basement Great for Extra Storage! New
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12185 W 8th Ave
12185 West 8th Avenue, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1000 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Tri-Plex, Detached Garage, Large Deck - Property Id: 302294 Private, 2Bedroom, 1 Bath Tri-Plex with detached garage. Spacious kitchen and living area with large private deck off kitchen. Washer/dryer hookup provided.
Last updated July 12 at 07:35pm
1 Unit Available
459 Wright St
459 Wright Street, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,350
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE AUG 1ST! What a wonderful property in a perfect Lakewood location! Located only blocks away from Red Rocks College, the Red Rocks College light rail station, the Federal Center light rail station, and Union Blvd & 4th Avenue bus station.
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
5 South Holman Way
5 South Holman Way, Jefferson County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1980 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1980 square foot townhouse in Golden. Enter the home into a spacious living room with fireplace and updated stone surround. Proceed to the nook that provides access to a private patio and the kitchen.
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
14758 West Ellsworth Avenue - 1
14758 West Ellsworth Avenue, Jefferson County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1980 sqft
You will love this newly remodeled end unit townhouse in desirable Golden neighborhood. Sitting at the base of Green Mountain this townhome boasts new paint, carpet, and vanities.
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
203 Wright Street #102
203 Wright Street, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,500
812 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo with detached single car garage located close to the community pool.
Last updated February 13 at 11:29am
1 Unit Available
12476 W. 8th Place
12476 West 8th Place, Applewood, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2400 sqft
12476 W.
Results within 5 miles of Denver West
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
18 Units Available
Silver Reef Apartments
12419 W 2nd Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,224
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1021 sqft
Open floor plans with breakfast bars and spacious bedrooms. Fitness room, tennis and volleyball courts. DVD Library. Minutes from US-6.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
Mountain Vista Apartments
474 S Wright St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,011
549 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,337
760 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy a view of the Rockies from these recently updated units. Community conveniences include a business center and on-site laundry. Near the Bear Creek Greenbelt. Easy access to the Federal Center Light Rail Station.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
Newgate Apartments
10400 W 44th Ave, Wheat Ridge, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,085
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1161 sqft
Newgate Apartments in Wheat Ridge, CO invites you to join our vibrant, welcoming neighborhood. We offer large, newly updated one and two bedroom apartments built with modern floor designs and packed with great amenities.
