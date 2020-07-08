All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 944 Van Gordon St. - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
944 Van Gordon St. - 1
Last updated May 5 2020 at 10:44 PM

944 Van Gordon St. - 1

944 Van Gordon Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

944 Van Gordon Street, Lakewood, CO 80401
Daniels

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
AVAILABILITY DATE: Immediately - flexible move in dates.
PET RESTRICTIONS: One dog, 35 lbs or under, is permitted.

USE THIS LINK TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING (click "Schedule Agent Showing" for a convenient self-showing available 7 days a week any time between 8am and 8pm):

https://secure.rently.com/properties/659078

• Property Description •

DESCRIPTION:
* New carpet will be installed before move in!
* Quiet neighborhood location
* All new appliances
* Washer & dryer included
* One reserved attached garage space
* Low, flat monthly rate of $180 for all utilities including cable and internet

GARAGE/PARKING: 1 reserved attached garage space, plenty of parking in attached private parking lot
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Bi-level Apartment, lower unit.
UTILITIES INCLUDED: All included (gas, electric, water, trash, internet, basic cable) for flat monthly rate of $180/mo
YARD: parking lot and yard area is shared - building consists of 4 apartment units.
AIR CONDITIONING: No central AC.
LAWN CARE: Owner-provided.

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets
GUARANTORS / COSIGNERS: Must complete the same application.
LEASE LENGTH: 12 months
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: No
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: N/A
HOA FEE: Paid for by the Owner
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A

HOLD FEE: We do not hold properties for a fee. A property is removed from the market when an applicant has been approved and signed the lease.

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Tyler Howell

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

Use this link to apply:

https://wholepm.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

Click Apply Now
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 944 Van Gordon St. - 1 have any available units?
944 Van Gordon St. - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 944 Van Gordon St. - 1 have?
Some of 944 Van Gordon St. - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 944 Van Gordon St. - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
944 Van Gordon St. - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 944 Van Gordon St. - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 944 Van Gordon St. - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 944 Van Gordon St. - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 944 Van Gordon St. - 1 offers parking.
Does 944 Van Gordon St. - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 944 Van Gordon St. - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 944 Van Gordon St. - 1 have a pool?
No, 944 Van Gordon St. - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 944 Van Gordon St. - 1 have accessible units?
No, 944 Van Gordon St. - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 944 Van Gordon St. - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 944 Van Gordon St. - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 944 Van Gordon St. - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 944 Van Gordon St. - 1 has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eagle Crest
9699 W 16th Ave
Lakewood, CO 80215
Downtown Belmar
445 S Saulsbury St
Lakewood, CO 80226
Union West
35 Van Gordon St
Lakewood, CO 80228
Ascend at Red Rocks
13105 W 2nd Pl
Lakewood, CO 80228
Skye Crest
7846 W Mansfield Pkwy
Lakewood, CO 80235
The Retreat at Fox Hollow
3248 S Newcombe St
Lakewood, CO 80227
Glen at Lakewood
453 Van Gordon St
Lakewood, CO 80228
Lamar Station
1450 Lamar St
Lakewood, CO 80214

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College