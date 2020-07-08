944 Van Gordon St. - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry dogs allowed garage recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils

AVAILABILITY DATE: Immediately - flexible move in dates.

PET RESTRICTIONS: One dog, 35 lbs or under, is permitted.



• Property Description •



DESCRIPTION:

* New carpet will be installed before move in!

* Quiet neighborhood location

* All new appliances

* Washer & dryer included

* One reserved attached garage space

* Low, flat monthly rate of $180 for all utilities including cable and internet



GARAGE/PARKING: 1 reserved attached garage space, plenty of parking in attached private parking lot

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.

FURNISHED: No

PROPERTY TYPE: Bi-level Apartment, lower unit.

UTILITIES INCLUDED: All included (gas, electric, water, trash, internet, basic cable) for flat monthly rate of $180/mo

YARD: parking lot and yard area is shared - building consists of 4 apartment units.

AIR CONDITIONING: No central AC.

LAWN CARE: Owner-provided.



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application

PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets

GUARANTORS / COSIGNERS: Must complete the same application.

LEASE LENGTH: 12 months

LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: No

HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: N/A

HOA FEE: Paid for by the Owner

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A



HOLD FEE: We do not hold properties for a fee. A property is removed from the market when an applicant has been approved and signed the lease.



PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management

LEASING AGENT: Tyler Howell



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

