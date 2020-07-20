Amenities

Don't Pass Up This Huge House With Land! Early-Century 4 Bed 2 Bath! Huge backyard that sits on 1.07 ACRES!! - PLEASE CALL,TEXT, OR EMAIL TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING

Kyle- 513-502-7085

kyle.gephart@realatlas.com



Enjoy this large single family home right next to Sloan's Lake Park! You could not ask for easier access to downtown or parks. Just pull out the driveway and you're on Sheridan Blvd and within minutes to I-70, and I-25.



This 4 bed house is located at 825 Sheridan Blvd, Lakewood, CO 80214.



Enjoy the Hardwood floors thought the main level and in the basement!. This house boast a spacious Kitchen and 4 bedrooms. Don't forget the half kitchen downstairs! Step outside and enjoy the huge fenced in backyard with plenty of room for a REAL garden.



Featuring:



Very Large Fenced In Backyard!

Attached storage shed

Storage shed

Beautiful Hardwood Floors

Fire Place

New Range

New Dishwasher



Apply online!

Application Fee $45.00

We process apps in 24 hrs, credit and background



Security deposit = $2100

Rent = $2100



No Cats Allowed



