825 Sheridan Blvd
Last updated July 30 2019

825 Sheridan Blvd

825 Sheridan Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

825 Sheridan Boulevard, Lakewood, CO 80214
Molholm

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
Don't Pass Up This Huge House With Land! Early-Century 4 Bed 2 Bath! Huge backyard that sits on 1.07 ACRES!! - PLEASE CALL,TEXT, OR EMAIL TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING
Kyle- 513-502-7085
kyle.gephart@realatlas.com

Enjoy this large single family home right next to Sloan's Lake Park! You could not ask for easier access to downtown or parks. Just pull out the driveway and you're on Sheridan Blvd and within minutes to I-70, and I-25.

This 4 bed house is located at 825 Sheridan Blvd, Lakewood, CO 80214.

Enjoy the Hardwood floors thought the main level and in the basement!. This house boast a spacious Kitchen and 4 bedrooms. Don't forget the half kitchen downstairs! Step outside and enjoy the huge fenced in backyard with plenty of room for a REAL garden.

Featuring:

Very Large Fenced In Backyard!
Attached storage shed
Storage shed
Beautiful Hardwood Floors
Fire Place
New Range
New Dishwasher

Apply online!
Application Fee $45.00
We process apps in 24 hrs, credit and background

Security deposit = $2100
Rent = $2100

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3875416)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 Sheridan Blvd have any available units?
825 Sheridan Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 825 Sheridan Blvd have?
Some of 825 Sheridan Blvd's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 825 Sheridan Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
825 Sheridan Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 Sheridan Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 825 Sheridan Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 825 Sheridan Blvd offer parking?
No, 825 Sheridan Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 825 Sheridan Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 825 Sheridan Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 Sheridan Blvd have a pool?
No, 825 Sheridan Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 825 Sheridan Blvd have accessible units?
No, 825 Sheridan Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 825 Sheridan Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 825 Sheridan Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 825 Sheridan Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 825 Sheridan Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
