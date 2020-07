Amenities

Very nice two bedroom two bathroom condo in Lakewood! In Westgate Plaza West, this condo is located on the second floor with a covered deck and additional storage. It has 916 sq. ft. plus a one car detached carport. There are two walk in closets, newer washer and dryer and black kitchen appliances. Updated lighting and newer neutral carpet. Trash, water, sewer are included in rent, tenant pays all other utilities and options.

No Pets. No Smokers. HOA rules apply.