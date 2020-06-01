All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated July 31 2019 at 9:24 AM

6786 W. Cedar Pl.

6786 West Cedar Place · No Longer Available
Location

6786 West Cedar Place, Lakewood, CO 80226
North Alameda

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
courtyard
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
BELMAR! FULLY REMODELED 2 BED, 1 BATH, END UNIT, SOUTH FACING, EVERYTHING NEW! - 12 Month Lease
Owner pays water/sewer/trash and heat/hot water. Resident pays separately metered electric.
No Pets (per HOA)
No Smoking.
Hot Water Baseboard Heat
Available immediately for showings and move in. Properties can be held with negotiation.

Fully remodeled 2 bed, 1 bath condo built in 1963 with 750 square feet. Top floor, end unit and south facing. Great remodel with new gray plank flooring, two tone paint, new counters, sink and appliances. New lighting, hardware, 2" blinds, tile entry and carpet. Large closets in each bedroom and big bathroom. One reserved parking space. Complex features laundry on site and a courtyard style set up. Great Belmar location with easy access to all shopping and dining at Alameda and Wadsworth. Easy access to 6th Ave and Downtown Denver and walking distance to O'Kane Park.

Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Offered by MOD Properties.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4987726)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6786 W. Cedar Pl. have any available units?
6786 W. Cedar Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 6786 W. Cedar Pl. have?
Some of 6786 W. Cedar Pl.'s amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6786 W. Cedar Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
6786 W. Cedar Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6786 W. Cedar Pl. pet-friendly?
No, 6786 W. Cedar Pl. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 6786 W. Cedar Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 6786 W. Cedar Pl. offers parking.
Does 6786 W. Cedar Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6786 W. Cedar Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6786 W. Cedar Pl. have a pool?
No, 6786 W. Cedar Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 6786 W. Cedar Pl. have accessible units?
No, 6786 W. Cedar Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 6786 W. Cedar Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6786 W. Cedar Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6786 W. Cedar Pl. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6786 W. Cedar Pl. does not have units with air conditioning.
