6786 W. Cedar Pl.

BELMAR! FULLY REMODELED 2 BED, 1 BATH, END UNIT, SOUTH FACING, EVERYTHING NEW! - 12 Month Lease

Owner pays water/sewer/trash and heat/hot water. Resident pays separately metered electric.

No Pets (per HOA)

No Smoking.

Hot Water Baseboard Heat

Available immediately for showings and move in. Properties can be held with negotiation.



Fully remodeled 2 bed, 1 bath condo built in 1963 with 750 square feet. Top floor, end unit and south facing. Great remodel with new gray plank flooring, two tone paint, new counters, sink and appliances. New lighting, hardware, 2" blinds, tile entry and carpet. Large closets in each bedroom and big bathroom. One reserved parking space. Complex features laundry on site and a courtyard style set up. Great Belmar location with easy access to all shopping and dining at Alameda and Wadsworth. Easy access to 6th Ave and Downtown Denver and walking distance to O'Kane Park.



Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Offered by MOD Properties.



No Pets Allowed



