Last updated November 30 2019 at 11:01 AM

471 S. Balsam St.

471 South Balsam Street · No Longer Available
Location

471 South Balsam Street, Lakewood, CO 80226
Belmar Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
online portal
pet friendly
Move-in Ready 3BD, 1.5BA Belmar Townhome with Updated Kitchen and 2 Covered Parking Spots - Your chance to live in Belmar, Lakewood's top neighborhood! Brand new carpet and new paint throughout. Boasts an updated kitchen with granite countertops and a gas range stove top. Two covered parking spots included. Directly across from Belmar Park and less than five minutes from shopping, multiple dining options, and grocery stores. Schedule a tour @ keyrenterdenver.com

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is a monthly $30 HOA fee, which covers water, sewer, and trash.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Listing Broker/Photographer: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5328582)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 471 S. Balsam St. have any available units?
471 S. Balsam St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 471 S. Balsam St. have?
Some of 471 S. Balsam St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 471 S. Balsam St. currently offering any rent specials?
471 S. Balsam St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 471 S. Balsam St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 471 S. Balsam St. is pet friendly.
Does 471 S. Balsam St. offer parking?
Yes, 471 S. Balsam St. offers parking.
Does 471 S. Balsam St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 471 S. Balsam St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 471 S. Balsam St. have a pool?
Yes, 471 S. Balsam St. has a pool.
Does 471 S. Balsam St. have accessible units?
No, 471 S. Balsam St. does not have accessible units.
Does 471 S. Balsam St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 471 S. Balsam St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 471 S. Balsam St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 471 S. Balsam St. does not have units with air conditioning.

