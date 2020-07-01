471 S. Balsam St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed online portal pet friendly

Move-in Ready 3BD, 1.5BA Belmar Townhome with Updated Kitchen and 2 Covered Parking Spots - Your chance to live in Belmar, Lakewood's top neighborhood! Brand new carpet and new paint throughout. Boasts an updated kitchen with granite countertops and a gas range stove top. Two covered parking spots included. Directly across from Belmar Park and less than five minutes from shopping, multiple dining options, and grocery stores. Schedule a tour @ keyrenterdenver.com



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Pets are negotiable.

*There is a monthly $30 HOA fee, which covers water, sewer, and trash.

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.

*Listing Broker/Photographer: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



(RLNE5328582)