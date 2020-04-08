All apartments in Lakewood
459 Wright St #107
Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:44 AM

459 Wright St #107

459 Wright Street · No Longer Available
Location

459 Wright Street, Lakewood, CO 80228
Union Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
tennis court
459 Wright St #107 Available 05/15/19 Very Clean 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo in Lakewood! - Spacious and clean 2 Bed, 2 Bath First level Condo. Pre-leasing for May 1st move in. Tenant occupied, please do not disturb the current tenants. Riva Ridge offers recreation, proximity and great nearby parks and restaurants. Minutes from 6th Ave and Simms, easy access to any part of greater Denver area. Beat the traffic headed to the mountains, or zip quickly into Denver...you will love living here!

The Condo features:
-2 Bedroom
-2 Full Baths
-Washer and Dryer in Unit
-Fireplace
-Hardwood laminate
-HUGE walk in closet in Master
-Dishwasher
-Walk out porch
-Parking
-Tennis court

Available 5-15-2019
Rent $1395/Month
Deposit $1395

Flat rate for utilities of $50 a month. Covers water, sewer, trash, dedicated parking

Applications: $35/adult. Monthly income meeting a minimum 3x rent required to apply.

Call or email Christelle for details and showings at: (720-569-0953 or christelle.ford@realatlas.com

(RLNE4782630)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 459 Wright St #107 have any available units?
459 Wright St #107 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 459 Wright St #107 have?
Some of 459 Wright St #107's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 459 Wright St #107 currently offering any rent specials?
459 Wright St #107 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 459 Wright St #107 pet-friendly?
No, 459 Wright St #107 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 459 Wright St #107 offer parking?
Yes, 459 Wright St #107 offers parking.
Does 459 Wright St #107 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 459 Wright St #107 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 459 Wright St #107 have a pool?
No, 459 Wright St #107 does not have a pool.
Does 459 Wright St #107 have accessible units?
No, 459 Wright St #107 does not have accessible units.
Does 459 Wright St #107 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 459 Wright St #107 has units with dishwashers.
Does 459 Wright St #107 have units with air conditioning?
No, 459 Wright St #107 does not have units with air conditioning.
