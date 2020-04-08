Amenities

459 Wright St #107 Available 05/15/19 Very Clean 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo in Lakewood! - Spacious and clean 2 Bed, 2 Bath First level Condo. Pre-leasing for May 1st move in. Tenant occupied, please do not disturb the current tenants. Riva Ridge offers recreation, proximity and great nearby parks and restaurants. Minutes from 6th Ave and Simms, easy access to any part of greater Denver area. Beat the traffic headed to the mountains, or zip quickly into Denver...you will love living here!



The Condo features:

-2 Bedroom

-2 Full Baths

-Washer and Dryer in Unit

-Fireplace

-Hardwood laminate

-HUGE walk in closet in Master

-Dishwasher

-Walk out porch

-Parking

-Tennis court



Available 5-15-2019

Rent $1395/Month

Deposit $1395



Flat rate for utilities of $50 a month. Covers water, sewer, trash, dedicated parking



Applications: $35/adult. Monthly income meeting a minimum 3x rent required to apply.



Call or email Christelle for details and showings at: (720-569-0953 or christelle.ford@realatlas.com



