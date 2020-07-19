443 Wright St

Amenities
Warm and clean with push button fireplace and big closets. TV mount over fireplace is high end, full motion and can handle a 40-84" flat screen, up to 125 lbs. Fireplace mantle going up soon.
Bedrooms are approximately 9.5' x 11' and 12'x 17'. This is a Telluride Condo in Lakewood between Red Rocks Community College and St. Anthony's Hospital.
Short walk to parks, sledding, restaurants and light rail.
Only non-smokers, no pets considered. First and last month's rent required with $700 security deposit. Will not consider credit score of less than 650.
Contact Geralyn through Avail