443 Wright St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Warm and clean with push button fireplace and big closets. TV mount over fireplace is high end, full motion and can handle a 40-84" flat screen, up to 125 lbs. Fireplace mantle going up soon.

Bedrooms are approximately 9.5' x 11' and 12'x 17'. This is a Telluride Condo in Lakewood between Red Rocks Community College and St. Anthony's Hospital.

Short walk to parks, sledding, restaurants and light rail.

Only non-smokers, no pets considered. First and last month's rent required with $700 security deposit. Will not consider credit score of less than 650.

