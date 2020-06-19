Amenities

381 S Ames St F-302 Available 07/08/20 Available July 7th is this newly renovated 1 bed, 1 bath in Lakewood!! - To schedule a showing please contact Mavi Unlimited at (720) 893-4737 or 381-s-ames-st@rent.dynasty.com!



Available July 7th is this wonderful apartment in Lakewood, right off Sheridan and Alameda Ave!



This spacious 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom unit offers a wood burning fireplace, wall a/c dishwasher, fridge, and electric range. This unit also includes 1 assigned parking space.



Rent is $1,195.00 per month, and there is a minimum of $1,195.00 required for the security deposit. Tenant responsible for all utilities, electricity in tenant's name through Xcel and water, sewer, trash, and gas are billed back at a monthly rate of $100.



Only 1 cat or dog are allowed at this property with an additional $200.00 pet deposit for a dog and/or $400.00 for a cat. We do also require $50.00 pet rent.



To apply:

-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.

-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $100 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.

-We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to admin@maviunlimited.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line.



To qualify:

-No felonies

-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions

-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.



Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.



Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/



