All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 381 S Ames St F-302.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
381 S Ames St F-302
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:39 AM

381 S Ames St F-302

381 South Ames Street · (720) 893-4737
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
South Alameda
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

381 South Ames Street, Lakewood, CO 80226
South Alameda

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 381 S Ames St F-302 · Avail. Jul 8

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
381 S Ames St F-302 Available 07/08/20 Available July 7th is this newly renovated 1 bed, 1 bath in Lakewood!! - To schedule a showing please contact Mavi Unlimited at (720) 893-4737 or 381-s-ames-st@rent.dynasty.com!

Available July 7th is this wonderful apartment in Lakewood, right off Sheridan and Alameda Ave!

This spacious 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom unit offers a wood burning fireplace, wall a/c dishwasher, fridge, and electric range. This unit also includes 1 assigned parking space.

Rent is $1,195.00 per month, and there is a minimum of $1,195.00 required for the security deposit. Tenant responsible for all utilities, electricity in tenant's name through Xcel and water, sewer, trash, and gas are billed back at a monthly rate of $100.

Only 1 cat or dog are allowed at this property with an additional $200.00 pet deposit for a dog and/or $400.00 for a cat. We do also require $50.00 pet rent.

To apply:
-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.
-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $100 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.
-We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to admin@maviunlimited.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line.

To qualify:
-No felonies
-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions
-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.

Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.

Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/

(RLNE5738431)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 381 S Ames St F-302 have any available units?
381 S Ames St F-302 has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 381 S Ames St F-302 have?
Some of 381 S Ames St F-302's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 381 S Ames St F-302 currently offering any rent specials?
381 S Ames St F-302 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 381 S Ames St F-302 pet-friendly?
Yes, 381 S Ames St F-302 is pet friendly.
Does 381 S Ames St F-302 offer parking?
Yes, 381 S Ames St F-302 does offer parking.
Does 381 S Ames St F-302 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 381 S Ames St F-302 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 381 S Ames St F-302 have a pool?
Yes, 381 S Ames St F-302 has a pool.
Does 381 S Ames St F-302 have accessible units?
No, 381 S Ames St F-302 does not have accessible units.
Does 381 S Ames St F-302 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 381 S Ames St F-302 has units with dishwashers.
Does 381 S Ames St F-302 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 381 S Ames St F-302 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 381 S Ames St F-302?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Falls at Lakewood
12160 W Nevada Dr
Lakewood, CO 80228
Cottonwood Creek
8801 W Belleview Ave
Lakewood, CO 80123
Green Mountain Apartments
12641 W Mississippi Ave
Lakewood, CO 80228
Windsor Townhomes and Apartments
8153 W Eastman Pl
Lakewood, CO 80227
WestLink at Oak Station
1665 Pierson St
Lakewood, CO 80215
Montrachet
1855 Denver West Ct
Lakewood, CO 80401
Westwood Green
7410 W Warren Circle
Lakewood, CO 80227
Lamar Station
1450 Lamar St
Lakewood, CO 80214

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity