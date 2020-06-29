All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:29 PM

340 S Estes St. A

340 South Estes Street · No Longer Available
Location

340 South Estes Street, Lakewood, CO 80226
Belmar Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Estes - Property Id: 210765

2 bedroom with attached one car garage and large balcony with a nice view of Rocky Mountain. Cozy wood burning fireplace, open floor plan. Tons of natural light. Floor have recently been updated. New paint throughout. Spacious master bedroom with own bathroom. Second bedroom and full bathroom ideal for roommates.
Washer /Dryer hookups in unit. Central AC.
Very close to Belmar Lakewood city center, close to parks, shops, restaurants,. Your chance to live in one of Lakewood hottest neighborhood.
Water, sewer, trash, lawn service, HOA paid by owner.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/210765
Property Id 210765

(RLNE5492828)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 340 S Estes St. A have any available units?
340 S Estes St. A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 340 S Estes St. A have?
Some of 340 S Estes St. A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 340 S Estes St. A currently offering any rent specials?
340 S Estes St. A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 340 S Estes St. A pet-friendly?
Yes, 340 S Estes St. A is pet friendly.
Does 340 S Estes St. A offer parking?
Yes, 340 S Estes St. A offers parking.
Does 340 S Estes St. A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 340 S Estes St. A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 S Estes St. A have a pool?
No, 340 S Estes St. A does not have a pool.
Does 340 S Estes St. A have accessible units?
No, 340 S Estes St. A does not have accessible units.
Does 340 S Estes St. A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 340 S Estes St. A has units with dishwashers.
Does 340 S Estes St. A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 340 S Estes St. A has units with air conditioning.
