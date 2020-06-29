340 S Estes St. A

Amenities

2 bedroom with attached one car garage and large balcony with a nice view of Rocky Mountain. Cozy wood burning fireplace, open floor plan. Tons of natural light. Floor have recently been updated. New paint throughout. Spacious master bedroom with own bathroom. Second bedroom and full bathroom ideal for roommates.

Washer /Dryer hookups in unit. Central AC.

Very close to Belmar Lakewood city center, close to parks, shops, restaurants,. Your chance to live in one of Lakewood hottest neighborhood.

Water, sewer, trash, lawn service, HOA paid by owner.

