335 S Lewis St.
Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:23 AM

335 S Lewis St.

335 South Lewis Street · No Longer Available
Location

335 South Lewis Street, Lakewood, CO 80226
Glennon Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Home for Rent in Lakewood. Granite, Stainless, Yard. - www.PrecisionHomesPropertyManagement.com
Three Bedroom, One Bath home for Rent in Lakewood.
New carpet* New Paint* Granite Counters *Stainless Steel Appliances
Private Fenced in Yard.
Friendly Pets are Negotiable for an Additional Fee.
Dedicated Off-Street Parking.
Central A/C and Heat.
Hook Ups for a Stackable Washer and Dryer.
Tenant Pays all Utilities.
Credit, Background, Employment and Rental History will all be verified.
No smoking or vaping in or around the property.
Not a Section 8 Participant.
Renter's Insurance is Required.
www.PrecisionHomesPropertyManagement.com
Text Robert at 720-618-1324 with questions and to schedule a showing.

(RLNE1938037)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 335 S Lewis St. have any available units?
335 S Lewis St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 335 S Lewis St. have?
Some of 335 S Lewis St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 335 S Lewis St. currently offering any rent specials?
335 S Lewis St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 335 S Lewis St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 335 S Lewis St. is pet friendly.
Does 335 S Lewis St. offer parking?
Yes, 335 S Lewis St. offers parking.
Does 335 S Lewis St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 335 S Lewis St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 335 S Lewis St. have a pool?
No, 335 S Lewis St. does not have a pool.
Does 335 S Lewis St. have accessible units?
No, 335 S Lewis St. does not have accessible units.
Does 335 S Lewis St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 335 S Lewis St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 335 S Lewis St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 335 S Lewis St. has units with air conditioning.
