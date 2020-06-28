335 S Lewis St.

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly parking stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Home for Rent in Lakewood. Granite, Stainless, Yard. - www.PrecisionHomesPropertyManagement.com

Three Bedroom, One Bath home for Rent in Lakewood.

New carpet* New Paint* Granite Counters *Stainless Steel Appliances

Private Fenced in Yard.

Friendly Pets are Negotiable for an Additional Fee.

Dedicated Off-Street Parking.

Central A/C and Heat.

Hook Ups for a Stackable Washer and Dryer.

Tenant Pays all Utilities.

Credit, Background, Employment and Rental History will all be verified.

No smoking or vaping in or around the property.

Not a Section 8 Participant.

Renter's Insurance is Required.

www.PrecisionHomesPropertyManagement.com

Text Robert at 720-618-1324 with questions and to schedule a showing.



(RLNE1938037)