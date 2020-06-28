All apartments in Lakewood
335 Balsam Street

Location

335 Balsam Street, Lakewood, CO 80226
Creighton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
This stunning 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Highlands Ranch will welcome you with 3,041 square feet of living space!

The amazing kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, an island, granite countertops, a water purification system, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include new LED ceiling lights throughout, upgraded carpet, air conditioning, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, a finished basement, piano, hot tub, treadmill, office desk, and a crawl space. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage and a z-gate for trailer or RV parking.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the large and private patio, porch, fenced yard, custom built garden beds, the vintage chicken coop to raise your own chickens, or relax under the stars from the Marquis spa. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Belmar Park. Also nearby are Downtown Denver, DIA, Walmart, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-70, I-25, E-470, and 6th Ave.

Nearby schools include South Lakewood Elementary School, Creighton Middle School, and Lakewood High School.

2 dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes yard care.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 335 Balsam Street have any available units?
335 Balsam Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 335 Balsam Street have?
Some of 335 Balsam Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 335 Balsam Street currently offering any rent specials?
335 Balsam Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 335 Balsam Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 335 Balsam Street is pet friendly.
Does 335 Balsam Street offer parking?
Yes, 335 Balsam Street offers parking.
Does 335 Balsam Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 335 Balsam Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 335 Balsam Street have a pool?
No, 335 Balsam Street does not have a pool.
Does 335 Balsam Street have accessible units?
No, 335 Balsam Street does not have accessible units.
Does 335 Balsam Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 335 Balsam Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 335 Balsam Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 335 Balsam Street has units with air conditioning.
