335 Balsam Street

This stunning 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Highlands Ranch will welcome you with 3,041 square feet of living space!



The amazing kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, an island, granite countertops, a water purification system, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include new LED ceiling lights throughout, upgraded carpet, air conditioning, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, a finished basement, piano, hot tub, treadmill, office desk, and a crawl space. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage and a z-gate for trailer or RV parking.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the large and private patio, porch, fenced yard, custom built garden beds, the vintage chicken coop to raise your own chickens, or relax under the stars from the Marquis spa. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Belmar Park. Also nearby are Downtown Denver, DIA, Walmart, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-70, I-25, E-470, and 6th Ave.



Nearby schools include South Lakewood Elementary School, Creighton Middle School, and Lakewood High School.



2 dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes yard care.



