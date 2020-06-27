3320 S. Ammons St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool hot tub tennis court

Excellent 2 bed 2 bath end unit on the first floor in Snowbird II condos. Newer carpet and paint. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet and full bath. Spacious living room with wood burning fireplace and adjacent patio with extra storage. Well maintained complex with pool, hot tub and tennis courts.All appliances including washer / dryer included. Great location walking distance to shops and restaurants. Short drive to Belmar & Southwest Plaza. Easy access to downtown and the mountains.