Last updated February 20 2020 at 3:16 AM

3320 S. Ammons St.

3320 South Ammons Street · No Longer Available
Location

3320 South Ammons Street, Lakewood, CO 80227
Bear Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Excellent 2 bed 2 bath end unit on the first floor in Snowbird II condos. Newer carpet and paint. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet and full bath. Spacious living room with wood burning fireplace and adjacent patio with extra storage. Well maintained complex with pool, hot tub and tennis courts.All appliances including washer / dryer included. Great location walking distance to shops and restaurants. Short drive to Belmar & Southwest Plaza. Easy access to downtown and the mountains.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3320 S. Ammons St. have any available units?
3320 S. Ammons St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 3320 S. Ammons St. have?
Some of 3320 S. Ammons St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3320 S. Ammons St. currently offering any rent specials?
3320 S. Ammons St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3320 S. Ammons St. pet-friendly?
No, 3320 S. Ammons St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 3320 S. Ammons St. offer parking?
Yes, 3320 S. Ammons St. offers parking.
Does 3320 S. Ammons St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3320 S. Ammons St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3320 S. Ammons St. have a pool?
Yes, 3320 S. Ammons St. has a pool.
Does 3320 S. Ammons St. have accessible units?
No, 3320 S. Ammons St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3320 S. Ammons St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3320 S. Ammons St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 3320 S. Ammons St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3320 S. Ammons St. has units with air conditioning.
