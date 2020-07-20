All apartments in Lakewood
318 Wright St, #301
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:13 AM

318 Wright St, #301

318 Wright Street · No Longer Available
Location

318 Wright Street, Lakewood, CO 80228
Union Square

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Lakewood - Move-in Ready 2 Bed 2 bath Condo. - Sunny and bright 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo For Rent. Large Kitchen with ample counter and cabinet space. Large Living Room and Dining areas with Vaulted Ceilings. Master Suite with 2 closets and Glass-enclosed Shower. Loft with cable hookup and mountain views. Large private covered balcony. Includes 2 reserved parking spaces, and 1 car garage is available for an additional monthly amount. Central location with easy access to 6th Avenue. Close to 2 light rail stations. Close to St. Anthonys Hospital. Available 1st of June 2019. NO Pets. NO Smoking.

APPLICATIONS / SHOWINGS: Go to www.harpm.net, Click FIND A HOME, then APPLY NOW to fill out an Application. You may also call 303-332-9355 to schedule a showing. Showings are by appointment only.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4924954)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 318 Wright St, #301 have any available units?
318 Wright St, #301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 318 Wright St, #301 have?
Some of 318 Wright St, #301's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 318 Wright St, #301 currently offering any rent specials?
318 Wright St, #301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 Wright St, #301 pet-friendly?
No, 318 Wright St, #301 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 318 Wright St, #301 offer parking?
Yes, 318 Wright St, #301 offers parking.
Does 318 Wright St, #301 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 318 Wright St, #301 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 Wright St, #301 have a pool?
Yes, 318 Wright St, #301 has a pool.
Does 318 Wright St, #301 have accessible units?
No, 318 Wright St, #301 does not have accessible units.
Does 318 Wright St, #301 have units with dishwashers?
No, 318 Wright St, #301 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 318 Wright St, #301 have units with air conditioning?
No, 318 Wright St, #301 does not have units with air conditioning.
