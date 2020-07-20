318 Wright St, #301

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Lakewood - Move-in Ready 2 Bed 2 bath Condo. - Sunny and bright 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo For Rent. Large Kitchen with ample counter and cabinet space. Large Living Room and Dining areas with Vaulted Ceilings. Master Suite with 2 closets and Glass-enclosed Shower. Loft with cable hookup and mountain views. Large private covered balcony. Includes 2 reserved parking spaces, and 1 car garage is available for an additional monthly amount. Central location with easy access to 6th Avenue. Close to 2 light rail stations. Close to St. Anthonys Hospital. Available 1st of June 2019. NO Pets. NO Smoking.



APPLICATIONS / SHOWINGS: Go to www.harpm.net, Click FIND A HOME, then APPLY NOW to fill out an Application. You may also call 303-332-9355 to schedule a showing. Showings are by appointment only.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4924954)