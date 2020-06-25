2653 S Estes St

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Gorgeous and Cozy 1BR/1BA Town Home in the Westgate Neighborhood with everything you need to live conveniently and luxuriously with easy access to US Hwy 285



AVAIL 05/28/2019



12 - 13 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS



Details:

1BR/1BA with 832 Square Feet

BRAND NEW CARPET - not pictured

Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances

Cozy Fireplace in Living Room

Open-Concept

Large Island in Kitchen - Great for Entertaining!

Large Wood Balcony/Patio

Vaulted Ceiling with Large Windows for Ample Natural Light

Two Inch Wood Blinds Throughout

Washer/Dryer

Bedroom Includes Large Walk-in Closet

Massive Garden Tub for Soaking

1 Car Attached Garage

Tons of Available Storage Space

Private and Cozy Front Entry



The closest grocery stores include King Soopers and Safeway. Nearby coffee shops include Cafe Ole, Donut Burst, and Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Zest, Big Daddy's Pizza, and Chipotle. Nearby to Hodgson Park, Lakewood Urban City Parks, and Bear Creek Greenbelt.



CAT FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit (1 max)



Resident Utilities: Xcel Gas/Electric, and Cable/Internet. Water/Sewer/Trash Included in Rent!



$1,350 Rent/month - $1,350 Security Deposit



For Showings, call or text Oliver @ 630-390-6650 or email Oliver@NewAgeRE.com



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.