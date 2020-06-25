2653 S Estes St

Amenities
Gorgeous and Cozy 1BR/1BA Town Home in the Westgate Neighborhood with everything you need to live conveniently and luxuriously with easy access to US Hwy 285
AVAIL 05/28/2019
12 - 13 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS
Details:
1BR/1BA with 832 Square Feet
BRAND NEW CARPET - not pictured
Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances
Cozy Fireplace in Living Room
Open-Concept
Large Island in Kitchen - Great for Entertaining!
Large Wood Balcony/Patio
Vaulted Ceiling with Large Windows for Ample Natural Light
Two Inch Wood Blinds Throughout
Washer/Dryer
Bedroom Includes Large Walk-in Closet
Massive Garden Tub for Soaking
1 Car Attached Garage
Tons of Available Storage Space
Private and Cozy Front Entry
The closest grocery stores include King Soopers and Safeway. Nearby coffee shops include Cafe Ole, Donut Burst, and Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Zest, Big Daddy's Pizza, and Chipotle. Nearby to Hodgson Park, Lakewood Urban City Parks, and Bear Creek Greenbelt.
CAT FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit (1 max)
Resident Utilities: Xcel Gas/Electric, and Cable/Internet. Water/Sewer/Trash Included in Rent!
$1,350 Rent/month - $1,350 Security Deposit
For Showings, call or text Oliver @ 630-390-6650 or email Oliver@NewAgeRE.com
To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.
We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.