Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:03 PM

2632 S. Deframe Cir

2632 South Deframe Circle · (303) 698-1900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2632 South Deframe Circle, Lakewood, CO 80228
Green Mountain

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2632 S. Deframe Cir · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1737 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Large Home with Two Master Suites **AVAILABLE FOR RENT JULY 10** - Open and bright tri-level home with vaulted ceilings and finished walk-out basement suite. Basement suite feels like a private studio apartment!! Three bedrooms/two baths upstairs including master suite. Fresh two tone, grey and white interior paint, flooring and carpet. Deck off of main level dining ideal for outdoor grilling. Central AC, two car attached garage and low maintenance xeriscaped backyard. Quiet, HOA maintained community within walking distance to neighborhood Preschool, Elementary, Middle and High School (Jefferson County). Two minute drive to BEAR CREEK LAKE PARK for hiking, fishing, swimming, biking, camping, archery, and wildlife viewing!! Tenant responsible for gas, electric, water, sewer and trash.

NO SMOKING NO PETS PLEASE

**Contact Tracy Williams to schedule a showing 303-549-0161
**SHOWINGS WILL START JULY 1ST**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5170571)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2632 S. Deframe Cir have any available units?
2632 S. Deframe Cir has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2632 S. Deframe Cir have?
Some of 2632 S. Deframe Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2632 S. Deframe Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2632 S. Deframe Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2632 S. Deframe Cir pet-friendly?
No, 2632 S. Deframe Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 2632 S. Deframe Cir offer parking?
Yes, 2632 S. Deframe Cir offers parking.
Does 2632 S. Deframe Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2632 S. Deframe Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2632 S. Deframe Cir have a pool?
No, 2632 S. Deframe Cir does not have a pool.
Does 2632 S. Deframe Cir have accessible units?
No, 2632 S. Deframe Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2632 S. Deframe Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 2632 S. Deframe Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2632 S. Deframe Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2632 S. Deframe Cir has units with air conditioning.
