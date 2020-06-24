Amenities

Charming 3/2 near Bel Mar and O'Kane Park available April 1st!! Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout living room and kitchen with open floor-plan and tons of natural light! Storage galore with a 2 car garage and shed. Perfect for entertaining - covered patio off kitchen - outdoor deck - huge fenced yard with chicken coop and dog run! Master Suite on main level. 2 bedrooms with vaulted ceilings upstairs. Easy access to light rail and highways. Tenant responsible for all utilities, yard and snow maintenance. No smoking. $55 application fee per adult. One time $150 admin fee. $7/month P/R fee. Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Pets allowed with owner approval and deposit. Offered by Emily Erickson with Renters Warehouse. **IMPORTANT: Schedule a showing online by copying and pasting this link to your web browser address bar: showmojo.com/l/a98bd5f012/26-kendall-st-lakewood-co-80226?sd=true