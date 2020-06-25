2575 Bell Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool garage

Kitchen has vinyl flooring complete with range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, closet pantry, open shelving & built-in desk. Hardwood flooring throughout rest of home. Separate dining room. Gas fireplace located in living room. Master bedroom with ceiling fan and half bathroom. Third bedroom has ceiling fan and is accessed through second bedroom. Fenced yard has large storage shed, garden area and covered patio. Extra RV/trailer parking on side of house. Oversized 1 car garage with built in work bench and extra storage. Small dog permitted w/$300 Deposit. NO SMOKING. You will need to go to the following link to register your pet/assistant animal https://www.petscreening.com/referral/KjBnIIggX3nd. RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS, a Professional Management Company.