Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:46 PM

2575 Bell Court

2575 Bell Court · No Longer Available
Location

2575 Bell Court, Lakewood, CO 80215
Morse Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
Kitchen has vinyl flooring complete with range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, closet pantry, open shelving & built-in desk. Hardwood flooring throughout rest of home. Separate dining room. Gas fireplace located in living room. Master bedroom with ceiling fan and half bathroom. Third bedroom has ceiling fan and is accessed through second bedroom. Fenced yard has large storage shed, garden area and covered patio. Extra RV/trailer parking on side of house. Oversized 1 car garage with built in work bench and extra storage. Small dog permitted w/$300 Deposit. NO SMOKING. You will need to go to the following link to register your pet/assistant animal https://www.petscreening.com/referral/KjBnIIggX3nd. RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS, a Professional Management Company.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2575 Bell Court have any available units?
2575 Bell Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 2575 Bell Court have?
Some of 2575 Bell Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2575 Bell Court currently offering any rent specials?
2575 Bell Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2575 Bell Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2575 Bell Court is pet friendly.
Does 2575 Bell Court offer parking?
Yes, 2575 Bell Court offers parking.
Does 2575 Bell Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2575 Bell Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2575 Bell Court have a pool?
Yes, 2575 Bell Court has a pool.
Does 2575 Bell Court have accessible units?
No, 2575 Bell Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2575 Bell Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2575 Bell Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2575 Bell Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2575 Bell Court has units with air conditioning.
