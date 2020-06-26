245 Brentwood Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Live in the Meadowlark Hills! - This beautiful home in Meadowlark Hills is everything youve been looking for! With an open floor plan, spacious kitchen with a gas stove, and a mud room just off the kitchen, you can have the best of everything! With a gorgeous backyard, enjoy the best that Colorado has to offer within your own home! The master bedroom even has a cedar closet - wow! Original architecture, this home has wood floors, built in bookshelves and nooks, and hall storage! With mature trees and landscaping, garden beds, and an apple tree, you really do have everything at your finger tips. Call us today to schedule a showing!



(RLNE4979039)