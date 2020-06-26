All apartments in Lakewood
245 Brentwood Street

245 Brentwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

245 Brentwood Street, Lakewood, CO 80226
Creighton

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Live in the Meadowlark Hills! - This beautiful home in Meadowlark Hills is everything youve been looking for! With an open floor plan, spacious kitchen with a gas stove, and a mud room just off the kitchen, you can have the best of everything! With a gorgeous backyard, enjoy the best that Colorado has to offer within your own home! The master bedroom even has a cedar closet - wow! Original architecture, this home has wood floors, built in bookshelves and nooks, and hall storage! With mature trees and landscaping, garden beds, and an apple tree, you really do have everything at your finger tips. Call us today to schedule a showing!

(RLNE4979039)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 Brentwood Street have any available units?
245 Brentwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
Is 245 Brentwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
245 Brentwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 Brentwood Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 245 Brentwood Street is pet friendly.
Does 245 Brentwood Street offer parking?
No, 245 Brentwood Street does not offer parking.
Does 245 Brentwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 245 Brentwood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 Brentwood Street have a pool?
No, 245 Brentwood Street does not have a pool.
Does 245 Brentwood Street have accessible units?
No, 245 Brentwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 245 Brentwood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 245 Brentwood Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 245 Brentwood Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 245 Brentwood Street does not have units with air conditioning.
