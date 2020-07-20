220 Wright Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

This property will be move-in ready as of June 20!



Want to secure this property now? We may have the lease start date be future-dated up to 2 weeks after deposit is received



Experience the comfortable and quaint setting of the condos at Telluride West! Ideally located off of 2nd Avenue near Union Blvd, this complex boasts convenient modest amenities such as a pool, clubhouse and private tennis courts. Quickly access Hwy 6 for an efficient downtown commute or go west and be in the mountains or on C-470 in less than 10 minutes! Nearby parks, shops, restaurants and retail business district make this location highly desirable and easy distance for walking and/or biking.



Upon entering this well kept and updated condo you are greeted by the large and inviting living area accented with a fireplace “centerpiece”. Large windows face East and West escorting morning light into the well-equipped kitchen while warm afternoon light flows into the living room and onto the discreet back patio area (a great place to relax after a day at work or morning run). Washer and dryer units are conveniently located between the two spacious bedrooms while storage needs are well considered with walk-in and wall-length closets.



The kitchen has loads of counter, cabinet and cupboard space as well as matching appliances. An open design allows ease of flow between the kitchen and living area which is particularly enjoyable while entertaining. Attractive designer colors accent throughout this wonderful walk-out unit.



Pets - Yes, less than 30lbs

Cooling Type - A/C

Utilities included - Water, Sewer and Trash

Laundry - W/D

Fireplace - Yes

Parking - 1 Reserved

Basement - None

School District - Jeffco



Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings

Contact us to schedule a showing.