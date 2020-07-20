All apartments in Lakewood
220 Wright Street
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

220 Wright Street

220 Wright Street · No Longer Available
Location

220 Wright Street, Lakewood, CO 80228
Union Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
This property will be move-in ready as of June 20!

Want to secure this property now? We may have the lease start date be future-dated up to 2 weeks after deposit is received

Experience the comfortable and quaint setting of the condos at Telluride West! Ideally located off of 2nd Avenue near Union Blvd, this complex boasts convenient modest amenities such as a pool, clubhouse and private tennis courts. Quickly access Hwy 6 for an efficient downtown commute or go west and be in the mountains or on C-470 in less than 10 minutes! Nearby parks, shops, restaurants and retail business district make this location highly desirable and easy distance for walking and/or biking.

Upon entering this well kept and updated condo you are greeted by the large and inviting living area accented with a fireplace “centerpiece”. Large windows face East and West escorting morning light into the well-equipped kitchen while warm afternoon light flows into the living room and onto the discreet back patio area (a great place to relax after a day at work or morning run). Washer and dryer units are conveniently located between the two spacious bedrooms while storage needs are well considered with walk-in and wall-length closets.

The kitchen has loads of counter, cabinet and cupboard space as well as matching appliances. An open design allows ease of flow between the kitchen and living area which is particularly enjoyable while entertaining. Attractive designer colors accent throughout this wonderful walk-out unit.

Pets - Yes, less than 30lbs
Cooling Type - A/C
Utilities included - Water, Sewer and Trash
Laundry - W/D
Fireplace - Yes
Parking - 1 Reserved
Basement - None
School District - Jeffco

Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 Wright Street have any available units?
220 Wright Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 220 Wright Street have?
Some of 220 Wright Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 Wright Street currently offering any rent specials?
220 Wright Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Wright Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 220 Wright Street is pet friendly.
Does 220 Wright Street offer parking?
Yes, 220 Wright Street offers parking.
Does 220 Wright Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 220 Wright Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Wright Street have a pool?
Yes, 220 Wright Street has a pool.
Does 220 Wright Street have accessible units?
No, 220 Wright Street does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Wright Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 220 Wright Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 220 Wright Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 220 Wright Street has units with air conditioning.
