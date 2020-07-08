All apartments in Lakewood
1910 Fenton St. 2nd floor 1-bedroom

1910 Fenton Street · No Longer Available
Location

1910 Fenton Street, Lakewood, CO 80214
Edgewater

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Spacious, updated 1-bed, 1-bath apartment near Sloan's Lake

Spacious, updated 1-bedroom, 1-bath, 2nd floor apartment in historic Edgewater, just blocks to Sloan's Lake. Your new apartment features wood-look floors and a carpeted bedroom. Full-sized stove and fridge. You are the dishwasher. Ample closets in the bedroom and hallway. Patio located off of the living room. The Enclave at Sloan's Lake also features a swimming pool, on-site coin laundry, and newly landscaped grounds including picnic tables and bbq areas. Wifi is available for $15/ month.

We are just blocks from all the recreation that Sloan's Lake offers, plus in walking distance to Target, King Soopers, Dunkin Donuts, The Edge restaurant, and lots of great places to eat and hang out in Edgewater. Close to the new West light rail line, just blocks from the major bus line on Sheridan and easy access to I-25, I-70 and 6th Avenue. You can be downtown in 10 minutes, or on I-70 or 6th Ave in 5 minutes.

PARKING
Plenty of street parking available off-street parking available (permit required for vehicles).

TERMS:
- Tenant pays $35/month common area utilities fee (water, sewer, gas and trash).
- Tenant pays Xcel directly for apartment electricity.
- Your well-behaved adult pet is welcome. Additional restrictions and fees apply; please ask for details.
- We do credit checks.
- This apartment is professionally managed by Rush Realty Limited.

NO SMOKERS
NO POT USERS
NO GROWING

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1910 Fenton St. 2nd floor 1-bedroom have any available units?
1910 Fenton St. 2nd floor 1-bedroom doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 1910 Fenton St. 2nd floor 1-bedroom have?
Some of 1910 Fenton St. 2nd floor 1-bedroom's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1910 Fenton St. 2nd floor 1-bedroom currently offering any rent specials?
1910 Fenton St. 2nd floor 1-bedroom is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1910 Fenton St. 2nd floor 1-bedroom pet-friendly?
Yes, 1910 Fenton St. 2nd floor 1-bedroom is pet friendly.
Does 1910 Fenton St. 2nd floor 1-bedroom offer parking?
Yes, 1910 Fenton St. 2nd floor 1-bedroom offers parking.
Does 1910 Fenton St. 2nd floor 1-bedroom have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1910 Fenton St. 2nd floor 1-bedroom does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1910 Fenton St. 2nd floor 1-bedroom have a pool?
Yes, 1910 Fenton St. 2nd floor 1-bedroom has a pool.
Does 1910 Fenton St. 2nd floor 1-bedroom have accessible units?
No, 1910 Fenton St. 2nd floor 1-bedroom does not have accessible units.
Does 1910 Fenton St. 2nd floor 1-bedroom have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1910 Fenton St. 2nd floor 1-bedroom has units with dishwashers.
Does 1910 Fenton St. 2nd floor 1-bedroom have units with air conditioning?
No, 1910 Fenton St. 2nd floor 1-bedroom does not have units with air conditioning.

