Lakewood, CO
1887 Independence Street
Last updated December 2 2019 at 9:46 AM

1887 Independence Street

1887 Independence Street · No Longer Available
Location

1887 Independence Street, Lakewood, CO 80215
Morse Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
ONE TIME HOLIDAY SPECIAL ... FIRST MONTH’S RENT FREE! This offer expires January 1st. ONE-OF-A-KIND APARTMENT WITH OVERSIZED 2 CAR GARAGE! PET FRIENDLY! IMMACULATELY REMODELED SPACIOUS HOME WITH LARGE PARK-LIKE YARD! Mowing Service provided by Landlord. CLOSE TO Downtown, Employment Centers, Nightlife, Restaurants, Light Rail, and RTD.QUIET & PRIVATE! New Paint, New Flooring, New Carpet, Updated Kitchen loaded with cabinets & countertop space, New Stove/Oven, New Dishwasher, Huge Refrigerator, 2 Updated Spacious Baths, 2 Updated Bedrooms with big double closets. Full Size WASHER & DRYER included. Great neighborhood featuring tree lined streets. Sloans Lake and Morse Park nearby. No Smoking. Increased Security Deposit with pet. Agent owned. VIRTUAL TOUR at http://www.listingsmagic.com/195787, copy and paste VIRTUAL TOUR in your address bar.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1887 Independence Street have any available units?
1887 Independence Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 1887 Independence Street have?
Some of 1887 Independence Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1887 Independence Street currently offering any rent specials?
1887 Independence Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1887 Independence Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1887 Independence Street is pet friendly.
Does 1887 Independence Street offer parking?
Yes, 1887 Independence Street offers parking.
Does 1887 Independence Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1887 Independence Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1887 Independence Street have a pool?
No, 1887 Independence Street does not have a pool.
Does 1887 Independence Street have accessible units?
No, 1887 Independence Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1887 Independence Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1887 Independence Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1887 Independence Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1887 Independence Street does not have units with air conditioning.
