1887 Independence Street

Amenities

ONE TIME HOLIDAY SPECIAL ... FIRST MONTH’S RENT FREE! This offer expires January 1st. ONE-OF-A-KIND APARTMENT WITH OVERSIZED 2 CAR GARAGE! PET FRIENDLY! IMMACULATELY REMODELED SPACIOUS HOME WITH LARGE PARK-LIKE YARD! Mowing Service provided by Landlord. CLOSE TO Downtown, Employment Centers, Nightlife, Restaurants, Light Rail, and RTD.QUIET & PRIVATE! New Paint, New Flooring, New Carpet, Updated Kitchen loaded with cabinets & countertop space, New Stove/Oven, New Dishwasher, Huge Refrigerator, 2 Updated Spacious Baths, 2 Updated Bedrooms with big double closets. Full Size WASHER & DRYER included. Great neighborhood featuring tree lined streets. Sloans Lake and Morse Park nearby. No Smoking. Increased Security Deposit with pet. Agent owned. VIRTUAL TOUR at http://www.listingsmagic.com/195787, copy and paste VIRTUAL TOUR in your address bar.