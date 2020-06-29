All apartments in Lakewood
1855 Independence St
Last updated March 19 2020 at 5:38 PM

1855 Independence St

1855 Independence Street · No Longer Available
Location

1855 Independence Street, Lakewood, CO 80215
Morse Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
elevator
parking
pool
REMODELED [2018] 2 bedroom / 1-1/2 bath 2 story duplex. Remodeled kitchen and appliances. New bathrooms [2018]. New carpet and vinyl plank flooring throughout unit [2018]. Balcony off Master Bedroom. Fenced yard. Extra Storage. 1 car carport & additional off-street parking. Small dog < 30 lbs okay with additional $300 Pet Deposit. You will need to go to the following link to register pet/ assisted animal https://www.petscreening.com/referral/KjBnIIggX3nd NO CATS. NO SMOKING. RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS [NARPM], A PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1855 Independence St have any available units?
1855 Independence St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 1855 Independence St have?
Some of 1855 Independence St's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1855 Independence St currently offering any rent specials?
1855 Independence St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1855 Independence St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1855 Independence St is pet friendly.
Does 1855 Independence St offer parking?
Yes, 1855 Independence St offers parking.
Does 1855 Independence St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1855 Independence St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1855 Independence St have a pool?
Yes, 1855 Independence St has a pool.
Does 1855 Independence St have accessible units?
No, 1855 Independence St does not have accessible units.
Does 1855 Independence St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1855 Independence St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1855 Independence St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1855 Independence St does not have units with air conditioning.
