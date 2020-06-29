1855 Independence St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport elevator parking pool

REMODELED [2018] 2 bedroom / 1-1/2 bath 2 story duplex. Remodeled kitchen and appliances. New bathrooms [2018]. New carpet and vinyl plank flooring throughout unit [2018]. Balcony off Master Bedroom. Fenced yard. Extra Storage. 1 car carport & additional off-street parking. Small dog < 30 lbs okay with additional $300 Pet Deposit. You will need to go to the following link to register pet/ assisted animal https://www.petscreening.com/referral/KjBnIIggX3nd NO CATS. NO SMOKING. RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS [NARPM], A PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY.