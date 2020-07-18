Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly

13853 W. Iliff Ave Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom / Green Mountain - This single family home is located in Green Mountain, CO, in Jefferson County. It boasts a spacious 2,030 square foot interior and sits on a 4,922 square foot lot. It features 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. This property was built in 1983. Nearby schools include Rooney Ranch Elementary School, Hutchinson Elementary School, Dunstan Middle School, and Green Mountain High School. Lots of wonderful restaurants and shopping for you nearby and property is near Forsberg Park, Jackson Park and popular Bear Creek Lake Park. NO cats allowed, will consider ONE dog with additional non refundable pet deposit.



Call for a showing today.

Beacon Property Management 303-347-0975 ext 101



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2190131)