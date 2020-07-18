All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

13853 W. Iliff Ave

13853 West Iliff Avenue · (303) 347-0975 ext. 101
Location

13853 West Iliff Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80228
Green Mountain

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 13853 W. Iliff Ave · Avail. Aug 1

$2,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2030 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
13853 W. Iliff Ave Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom / Green Mountain - This single family home is located in Green Mountain, CO, in Jefferson County. It boasts a spacious 2,030 square foot interior and sits on a 4,922 square foot lot. It features 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. This property was built in 1983. Nearby schools include Rooney Ranch Elementary School, Hutchinson Elementary School, Dunstan Middle School, and Green Mountain High School. Lots of wonderful restaurants and shopping for you nearby and property is near Forsberg Park, Jackson Park and popular Bear Creek Lake Park. NO cats allowed, will consider ONE dog with additional non refundable pet deposit.

Call for a showing today.
Beacon Property Management 303-347-0975 ext 101

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2190131)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13853 W. Iliff Ave have any available units?
13853 W. Iliff Ave has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 13853 W. Iliff Ave currently offering any rent specials?
13853 W. Iliff Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13853 W. Iliff Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 13853 W. Iliff Ave is pet friendly.
Does 13853 W. Iliff Ave offer parking?
No, 13853 W. Iliff Ave does not offer parking.
Does 13853 W. Iliff Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13853 W. Iliff Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13853 W. Iliff Ave have a pool?
No, 13853 W. Iliff Ave does not have a pool.
Does 13853 W. Iliff Ave have accessible units?
No, 13853 W. Iliff Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 13853 W. Iliff Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 13853 W. Iliff Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13853 W. Iliff Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 13853 W. Iliff Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
