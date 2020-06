12480 W Nevada Plaza

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool dogs allowed pet friendly

UPDATED Lakewood Ranch Condo. All new flooring throughout [2018]. All new interior paint [2018]. All new blinds [2018]. All new appliances [2018] - refrigerator, range, dishwasher & microwave. All new light fixtures [2018]. Two sided wood burning fireplace located between the living room and the master bedroom. Washer & dryer hookups. Small dog permitted w/$300 deposit. NO SMOKING. RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS [NARPM], A PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY.