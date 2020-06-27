Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking online portal pet friendly

1170 S Valentine Way Available 09/14/19 Updated 5BD, 3BA Lakewood Home, with Spacious Backyard and One Car Garage. - Large updated single family home located in Lakewood's Green Mountain area. Featuring an open floor plan, with a beautiful updated kitchen, living room with bay windows, spacious bedrooms, and a large backyard. Easily access shopping and dining on West Alameda, and only a short commute to Downtown Denver.



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Up to two pets are negotiable.

*Optional $80 monthly fee for lawn care.

*There is a $75 monthly fee for water, sewer, and trash

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Nonrefundlabe Lease Administration Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Listing Agent: Nick Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)

Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support.



(RLNE5019152)