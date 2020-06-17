All apartments in Lakewood
10375 West 6th Place
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:17 PM

10375 West 6th Place

10375 West 6th Place · (720) 903-2004
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10375 West 6th Place, Lakewood, CO 80215
Eiber

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
Coming available late May early June
**Total Remodel**
Granite counter and stainless steel appliances.
Off street parking.
Window AC unit in living room.
Washer & Dryer in unit
Owner pays water, sewer and trash.
Tenant pays gas and electric.
One small, friendly pet will be considered for an additional fee.
No smoking allowed in or around the property.
Credit, background, employment and rental history will be verified.
Please contact Robert Campbell @ 720-618-1324 with any questions or to schedule a viewing in April.
Please visit our website www.PrecisionHomesPropertyManagement.com/rentals-available for applications or to view other available properties.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

