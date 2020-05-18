10341 West Girton Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This great 2 bedroom condo has 2 bathrooms, over 1,150 square feet of living space, an assigned parking space, and a 1 car detached garage. This is a top floor corner unit, with designer paint, double pane windows, air conditioning, a master bedroom and bathroom with a double vanity and oval tub, a gas fireplace, a built in desk, and a washer and dryer in the unit. The kitchen is complete with beautiful cherry wood cabinets, and all black appliances including a refrigerator, microwave, stove, dishwasher, and a garbage disposal. This condo is located near Kipling Parkway and Highway 285, near Fox Hollow Golf Course.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

