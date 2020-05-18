All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 10341 West Girton Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
10341 West Girton Drive
Last updated July 15 2019 at 5:54 PM

10341 West Girton Drive

10341 W Girton Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Bear Creek
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10341 W Girton Dr, Lakewood, CO 80227
Bear Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This great 2 bedroom condo has 2 bathrooms, over 1,150 square feet of living space, an assigned parking space, and a 1 car detached garage. This is a top floor corner unit, with designer paint, double pane windows, air conditioning, a master bedroom and bathroom with a double vanity and oval tub, a gas fireplace, a built in desk, and a washer and dryer in the unit. The kitchen is complete with beautiful cherry wood cabinets, and all black appliances including a refrigerator, microwave, stove, dishwasher, and a garbage disposal. This condo is located near Kipling Parkway and Highway 285, near Fox Hollow Golf Course.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.
<br /

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCï¿½??s website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10341 West Girton Drive have any available units?
10341 West Girton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 10341 West Girton Drive have?
Some of 10341 West Girton Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10341 West Girton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10341 West Girton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10341 West Girton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10341 West Girton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 10341 West Girton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10341 West Girton Drive offers parking.
Does 10341 West Girton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10341 West Girton Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10341 West Girton Drive have a pool?
No, 10341 West Girton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10341 West Girton Drive have accessible units?
No, 10341 West Girton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10341 West Girton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10341 West Girton Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10341 West Girton Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10341 West Girton Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterfront
10555 W Jewell Ave
Lakewood, CO 80232
One Belmar Place Apartments
770 S Vance St
Lakewood, CO 80226
Mountain Vista Apartments
474 S Wright St
Lakewood, CO 80228
Eagle Crest
9699 W 16th Ave
Lakewood, CO 80215
West Line Flats
6500 W 13th Ave
Lakewood, CO 80214
Green Mountain Apartments
12641 W Mississippi Ave
Lakewood, CO 80228
Alta Green Mountain
13055 West Mississippi Court
Lakewood, CO 80228
Bear Valley Park
5775 W Dartmouth Ave
Lakewood, CO 80227

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College