10110 West Dartmouth Avenue
Last updated April 3 2019 at 10:08 PM

10110 West Dartmouth Avenue

10110 West Dartmouth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10110 West Dartmouth Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80227
Bear Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #834907.

This charming 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome in Pheasant Creek will welcome you with 1,100 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and a pantry. Other great features of this home include a beautiful living room, a utility/laundry room, washer and dryer hookups, a main floor master bedroom and bathroom, a cozy fireplace, a finished basement, and an extra storage shed. Parking for this property is off the street.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the deck. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Bear Valley Park and Westborough Park. Also nearby are Walgreens, Kohls, King Soopers, and many other shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to US Highway 285.

Nearby schools include Traylor Elementary School, Carmody Middle School, and John F. Kennedy High School.

1 pet less than 30 pounds is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes water, sewer, and trash.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #834907.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

