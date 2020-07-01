10110 West Dartmouth Avenue

Amenities

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #834907.



This charming 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome in Pheasant Creek will welcome you with 1,100 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and a pantry. Other great features of this home include a beautiful living room, a utility/laundry room, washer and dryer hookups, a main floor master bedroom and bathroom, a cozy fireplace, a finished basement, and an extra storage shed. Parking for this property is off the street.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the deck. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Bear Valley Park and Westborough Park. Also nearby are Walgreens, Kohls, King Soopers, and many other shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to US Highway 285.



Nearby schools include Traylor Elementary School, Carmody Middle School, and John F. Kennedy High School.



1 pet less than 30 pounds is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes water, sewer, and trash.



